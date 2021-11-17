America's SBDC Announces Nationwide 'Inclusivity Challenge'

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's SBDC has officially launched a nationwide initiative to challenge its state and regional networks to assess their client communities and identify areas where they can expand their reach and foster deeper relationships. Over the last 40 years, the SBDC network has been a leader in helping all entrepreneurs, and particularly those in minority and underserved communities, start, grow, and pivot their small businesses and keep pace with the ever-changing marketplace. The past year has brought forth unprecedented challenges. In 2021, we're renewing our commitment to support entrepreneurs and businesses most heavily affected, to empower a more inclusive recovery.

The Inclusivity Challenge will recognize SBDCs as the "hub" for small business assistance and build off our 41-year history

The Inclusivity Challenge is a nationwide SBDC initiative to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses to improve their communities through providing jobs, local services, and benefits, and creating wealth. As a business succeeds, it enables a better lifestyle for the owner and employees, for their families, and provides opportunities to invest in the future. This attracts not just aspiring entrepreneurs but also established businesses to be part of The Inclusivity Challenge.

"SBDCs have always focused on ensuring they reach out to underserved communities. The Inclusivity Challenge will recognize SBDCs as the "hub" for small business assistance and build off our 41-year history and national infrastructure," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.

To participate in The Inclusivity Challenge, SBDCs will take a critical look at the communities they serve to identify those that face barriers and limitations, and where expanded/enhanced SBDC services can make an impact. The SBDC will then make an explicit commitment to expanding outreach and services that bolsters impact in the community(s) it identifies as underserved. The Inclusivity Challenge helps assure entrepreneurs in the target underserved markets are aware of the SBDC and feel welcomed and comfortable in engaging with the SBDC.

To learn more about the Inclusivity Challenge, the SBDCs currently engaged in this initiative and how their elevating their efforts to support their communities visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/inclusivity.

America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

