Accounting Seed Launches Test Drive Experience

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed , an accounting solution built on the Salesforce Platform, launched, "Test Drive," a guided tour of their accounting application on Salesforce AppExchange. Users experience a high-level overview of the billing process in Accounting Seed with pop-up prompts to guide them through the experience.

The Test Drive technology is both impactful and useful for those exploring Accounting Seed because it provides an easy, on-demand, no-contact user preview at the customer's own pace.

"Accounting Seed's fully native solution with Salesforce is really showcased in the Test Drive," said Ryan Sieve , Chief Technology Officer at Accounting Seed. "Our customers are very different than they were even five years ago. A lot of research is done on our product before we get the chance to speak with them. Because of this, the Test Drive gives businesses the opportunity to see Accounting Seed's solution as part of their discovery process."

"We are excited that Accounting Seed is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they provide an easy, no-contact user preview of their solution," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

Find Accounting Seed on the Salesforce AppExchange to take a Test Drive or contact Shannon Canzanella at scanzanella@accountingseed.com to learn more.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believed in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Powered by the Salesforce Platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

