Milbank London Moves to 100 Liverpool Street

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce that it has completed its London office move to a state-of-the-art development at 100 Liverpool Street. The new space, comprising 70,000 square feet, has been designed for the firm's ongoing growth, whilst creating a contemporary business hub for the firm's clients and its people.

The leading-edge design of 100 Liverpool Street reflects Milbank's commitment to intelligent design and sustainability. Equipped with the latest technology and communal hubs to support Milbank's fully collegiate approach to working, 100 Liverpool Street has earned an 'Outstanding' Building Research Establishment's Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) score - a significant achievement which places the development in the top 1% of sustainable office buildings in the UK.

The 100 Liverpool Street development retains and reuses as much of the existing building as possible, with 32% of the steel frame retained and at least 49% of the concrete retained and reused. Lower carbon choices were made where new materials were needed, with 26,000 tonnes being offset through certified schemes. By the end of March 2021, 99.8% of waste associated with the project's construction was diverted from landfill.

Milbank opened its first London office in 1979 and it is now one of the fastest growing firms in the London market. The new office comes at an exciting time for the firm in London and follows its move to its current New York premises at Hudson Yards in February 2019.

"With the substantial growth and success in London, we are delighted to create an innovative and creative work environment that reflects the culture of our firm in London and globally," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman.

Julian Stait, Co-Managing Partner of the firm's London Office, noted: 'This landmark move is very exciting for us and expanding our practice in London remains a key strategic growth priority for the firm. It's great that we are able to combine the opening of our new office with the start of our return to office-based working. The exceptional and sustainable space at 100 Liverpool Street creates a world-class experience for our clients, our people and other friends of the firm. It is modern, collaborative and technologically advanced and reflects and supports our culture and cross-team working. I know that it will excite and inspire our people as we move into the next phase of growth in London."

The 100 Liverpool Street project is a 520,000 square foot redevelopment designed by Hopkins Architects, which includes new retail space, landscaped terraces and a rooftop restaurant. It forms part of a major development for Broadgate, led jointly by British Land and GIC.

Milbank's office space at 100 Liverpool Street was designed by Lehman Smith McLeish (LSM), a global architectural design firm known for visionary workplaces and organizational change. Gardiner & Theobald (G&T) led on project and cost management. Construction of Milbank's office space was undertaken by Structure Tone.

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com.

