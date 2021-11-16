We've simplified connecting to our inflight portal for nonstop films, TV shows and satellite Wi-Fi; we proudly still offer the Most Movies in the Sky of any U.S. airline, including new releases

Making your holiday (viewing) time a bit merrier with faster, easier access to Alaska Airlines' huge selection of onboard entertainment We've simplified connecting to our inflight portal for nonstop films, TV shows and satellite Wi-Fi; we proudly still offer the Most Movies in the Sky of any U.S. airline, including new releases

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for that trip to grandma's house this holiday season, Alaska Airlines has made it easier than ever to make the most of your time in the air with a simpler, quicker inflight entertainment portal that works with any of today's mobile phones, tablets or laptops.

Enjoy inflight entertainment on your own device on Alaska Airlines flights.

Our new system dramatically cuts down on the number of clicks it takes to message friends, play one of more than 1,100 movies and TV shows, or purchase streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi that's rolling out across our mainline fleet. Whichever option you go with, you'll have gate-to-gate access: You can start using the system from the moment you settle into your flight (or airborne sleigh ride).

"We're always eager to implement new ways to make our technology work smarter and easier for our guests. This significant upgrade to our inflight entertainment portal is part of that effort, allowing everyone who uses it to have a more enjoyable flight," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "Reliable connectivity and a wide variety of content are important to our guests. On our coast-to-coast flights, about 70% of our flyers log on to our Wi-Fi or enjoy our free movies and TV."

Over the past three years, Alaska has dramatically transformed its inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi offerings:

We want our guests to have variety. From our selection of Most Movies in the Sky, they can pick a favorite or choose something new for free on their own personal devices. We offer twice as many movies than our nearest competitor and six times more than we had in our library in 2018.

Streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi is being installed on more of our aircraft every month. It's currently offered on more than 80% of Alaska's mainline fleet, including on flights to Hawaii , Mexico and Costa Rica , allowing our guests to work more efficiently or stream their own content.

We launched partnerships with film festivals across the West Coast and around the U.S. to showcase independent film makers from diverse backgrounds.

"We're proud to offer the Most Movies in the Sky for free," said David Scotland, principal inflight entertainment and connectivity product manager at Alaska Airlines. "We also take tremendous pride in cultivating a rich variety of diverse content from partners like the Superfest Disability Film Festival and Code.org. This month, we're showcasing holiday movies including films from Hallmark's legendary Countdown to Christmas lineup."

On Alaska's mainline aircraft, we make it more convenient for your devices to keep their holiday twinkle with power outlets at every seat to keep them fully charged. Eager to learn more? You can always get the latest on our inflight entertainment and satellite Wi-Fi here.

As more of us begin flying again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, we continue to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines