HomeGoods Calls Upon Emmy-Award Winning Talk Show Host and Author Loni Love to Help Turn Holiday Shoppers into Thoughtful Gift Givers this Holiday Season

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We've all done it – given a loved one a gift only to watch their disappointment unfold, leaving the gift giver feeling unfulfilled. That's why HomeGoods is teaming up with Emmy-Award Winning Host and Author Loni Love -- to show shoppers how to simply gift better this holiday season.

Beginning today, shoppers can book a virtual one-on-one HomeGoods shopping session with Loni Love who will provide callers with gifting advice, hand select a memorable gift for even the toughest person, and have it festively wrapped and shipped just in time for the holidays.

"If you know me, you know I love to give advice and I equally love to give gifts. Every year, I get so excited to buy for everyone on my list, but I don't just want to give a gift, I want to create a memory," said Loni Love. "Gifting better is about discovering gifts that are personal and thoughtful, and no matter who I'm shopping for, I know I'll find an incredible selection of affordable gifts from around the world at HomeGoods."

Shoppers have a chance to book a virtual shopping session with Loni Love via Calendly.com/HomeGoodsGiftBetter. There will be two sign-up windows with 18 shopping slots available on a first come, first served basis, and one surprise slot during each sign-up window that will be filled by a random drawing. The first booking window is open today and the second booking window will open on Tuesday, November 23. Consumers who book or enter into a surprise slot should be ready to receive a call from Loni Love on Thursday, December 9th between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm EST.

"We know customers have been through a lot this year and we're thrilled to partner with Loni Love to lift their spirits and inspire them to give meaningful gifts while having fun at the same time," said Joanna Howarth, Public Relations Manager, HomeGoods, "Our shelves will be stocked all season long with a wide variety of impression-making finds at amazing prices."

Loni Love's top gifts can be found on HomeGoods.com. Shop her picks at https://bit.ly/IGLoniNov16 or visit a store near you to browse a selection of fresh gifts at wow prices.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The HomeGoods holiday Giveaway is sponsored by HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on 11/16/21 & ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 11/30/21 [or whenever nine (9) time slots per Entry Period have been filled and sixty (60) wildcard spots per Entry Period have been filled, as described in the Official Rules]. For official rules, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions, odds, specific entry deadlines, and complete details, visit homegoodsgiftbetter.dja.com.

About HomeGoods

HomeGoods operates more than 846 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 31, 2021, TJX operated a total of 4,665 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and as of September 28, 2021 five e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

To shop HomeGoods online, visit HomeGoods.com and for more design tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at facebook.com/homegoods, Pinterest at pinterest.com/homegoods and Twitter at @homegoods. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds on social with #HomeGoodsFinds.

