Elbit Systems and Roboteam Introduce ROOK: New Multi-payload 6X6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems and Roboteam launches ROOK, a multi-payload military 6X6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) that features unique design and built-in autonomy suite offering a combination of greater capacity, improved maneuverability and must-have on-field agility that are key for greater mission effectiveness.

The ROOK UGV was developed based on the operational experience accumulated through fielding of the 4x4 PROBOT UGV systems in several countries including the U.S., France, Israel and the UK.

The ROOK was designed from scratch as a robotic UGV platform in compliance with applicable Military Standards, applying Modular Box structure enabling on-field components replacement with no need for qualified technician or OEM lab maintenance, and efficient upgrades and modification without OEM involvement. A built-in TORCH-X Robotic and Autonomous (RAS) application, provides ROOK with full autonomy and the capability to efficiently navigating rough terrain, during both day and night to deliver supplies, evacuate casualties, perform intelligence gathering missions (including by dispatching on-board VTOLs), and operate as a remote weapon system.

With self-weight of 1200kg, low center of gravity and ground clearance of 24cm, ROOK is capable of carrying up to 1200kg of payloads while maintaining superior maneuverability and transferability. Full compliance with the UGV Interoperability Profile (IOP) turns ROOK into a multi-payload platform providing users with seamless plug and play payload integration.

Using modular hybrid energy configuration of batteries and optional internal generator, ROOK provides operational endurance of up to 8 drive hours and a speed of 30km per hour. ROOK is operated either via the TORCH-X RAS application or through an all-weather 7-inch ruggedized display unit, enabling a single operator to control several unmanned systems.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

Elbit Systems' 6X6 ROOK UGV operating alongside soldiers. (PRNewsfoto/Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems' ROOK evacuates soldier. (PRNewsfoto/Elbit Systems)

ROOK 6X6 operating in rough terrain. (PRNewsfoto/Elbit Systems)

ROOK UGV carries logistic supplies. (PRNewsfoto/Elbit Systems)

THOR drone launched from Elbit Systems' 6X6 UGV. (PRNewsfoto/Elbit Systems)

