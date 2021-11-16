Bsquare Announces Early Availability of SquareOne for Connected Device Management

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced the Early Adopter Program (EAP) for SquareOne, a solution for managing connected devices at scale.

SquareOne's innovative approach reduces the operating costs of device management while increasing uptime and improving overall device security. Customers can update system and application software, data, and content with SquareOne's encrypted over-the-air deployments, all without costly and time-consuming truck rolls. SquareOne supports devices running on Windows, Linux, and Android operating systems and is architected to capture the value of Bsquare's solution pillars: devices must participate intelligently in the management of system to achieve the speed, scale, always-on, always-learning requirements of today's business systems. With SquareOne, each device will contribute to, rather than degrade, the intelligence and security of the total system.

"Our customers operate in a world where value is created by the connections between people, devices, organizations, and ideas. However, the number of connections, the speed of their operation, and the complexity of these systems are challenging traditional people-centric approaches to managing systems. With SquareOne, each device added to a system participates in the management and security of that system," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare.

The SquareOne EAP is for companies seeking to evaluate SquareOne for their connected device operations. The EAP is available through March 2022. Bsquare will launch General Availability of SquareOne in the first half of 2022.

Adds Derrickson: "SquareOne's capabilities grew out of our experience developing and operating large IoT systems for our customers. It draws on our rich history providing OS software and expertise to our customers. And it is part of our expanding suite of solutions for our customers whose products operate in highly connected environments and have recognized that prior operational models are falling short."

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare builds technologies that power connected economies. We help companies realize the promise of IoT by developing cloud-enabled devices and systems that share data seamlessly, facilitate distributed learning and control, and operate at scale. Bsquare's services and secure software components create new revenue streams and operating models while enabling customers to lower costs and improve operations. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

