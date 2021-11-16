ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT Shares Holiday Gift for MILITARY BASES WORLDWIDE with Exclusive Film Premiere of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™ Based on The New Children's Holiday Storybook By Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder Neil Goldberg

ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT Shares Holiday Gift for MILITARY BASES WORLDWIDE with Exclusive Film Premiere of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™ Based on The New Children's Holiday Storybook By Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder Neil Goldberg

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a holiday gift this year for over 400,000 troops, service members and their families at military bases throughout the world, Armed Forces Entertainment joins the creators of the new children's holiday book POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™ to bring an exciting new film for all to enjoy.

Armed Forces Entertainment premieres Holiday film of Neil Goldberg's POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance to troops worldwide.

Based on the book by renowned Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou, the film is a magical holiday story for the entire family of three best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance who study and learn special music, magic and circus skills at a secret university. After receiving their diplomas from Santa, the three fantastical elves share their special gifts with the world and learn a valuable lesson in humility and service to others.

The original multimedia film brings the book's costumed characters to the screen, larger than life, in an action-packed adventure combining animation, visual effects, entertaining storytelling and hyper-realistic LED video technology. Live performances pop off the pages creating an entertainment experience certain to brighten every family's Holiday Season around the world.

"AFE is proud to continue bringing quality entertainment to our service members & their families in the safest way, especially during the holiday season when it's needed most," says Armed Forces Entertainment Chief, Ms. Fabrizia Bresil.

Neil Goldberg says, "It is an honor and privilege to bring a new generation of storytelling and entertainment to a new generation of kids, especially those with their families serving our country. The smiles, joy and holiday tradition is a lifelong passport to the extraordinary."

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.

The new illustrated storybook is available now at pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com and retail outlets nationwide. Learn more about the film at armedforcesentertainment.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The film will be available for all audiences on Armed Forces Entertainment's YouTube channel beginning November 26th through New Year's.

Contact, info, additional photos: Terri Lynn terripr@gmail.com 954-558-7296

View original content:

SOURCE POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance