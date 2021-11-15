Truckstop.com is Gifting 100 Truck Drivers with a Month of Free Access to Load Board Pro for the Holiday Season The platform's premium load board solution can help truck drivers more efficiently deliver goods to Americans during the holidays

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help ensure holidays feasts commence, gifts are received, and other essentials are delivered in time for the holidays, Truckstop.com is gifting 100 truck drivers with a free 30-day subscription to Load Board Pro, providing America's behind-the-scenes heroes with a reliable and efficient end-to-end solution at their fingertips to help them stay connected, find freight, run their business, make money and focus on what is most important to them during this time of year -- delivering goods to their fellow Americans.

The 2021 demand for freight transportation has increased significantly amid an already record-breaking 2020 as rates and volume remain at an all-time high, and the already struggling supply chain needs truck drivers to keep it moving. Recent data from Truckstop.com revealed over 75% of truck drivers have said they plan to take on additional shifts ahead of this holiday season to support struggling supply chains. Of that 75%, more than 56% said they plan to take extra loads so they can take part in delivering goods to fellow Americans during the holidays.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of the American supply chain, so providing them with innovative freight management solutions is even more meaningful this time of year, but more importantly, necessary to keep the supply chain going," said Paris Cole, chief executive officer of Truckstop.com. "The Load Board Pro subscription enables them to efficiently plan their day, check rates, identify the best paying loads and get paid quickly, all essential in running a smooth trucking operation during a historic time in the freight industry."

For more information and to sign up, please visit https://truckstop.com/hauliday.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop.com, by Censuswide. 500 Truck drivers surveyed between 08.19.2021 - 08.31.2021. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

Free trial terms and conditions

Offer applies only to new Truckstop.com customers. Valid only for one user per account. Customer will automatically be charged on the first day following the end of the free trial period. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Free trial subject to Truckstop.com terms and conditions. First 100 new customers may start their free 30-day trial anytime in December 2021.

