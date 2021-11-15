Skinfix Announces Debut Investment from Stride Consumer Partners

The brand known for its expertise on skin barrier health receives the private equity firm's first investment to fuel growth and innovation.

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Skinfix, the clean, clinically proven and dermatologist-endorsed skincare brand, today announced a minority investment from Stride Consumer Partners. The deal marks the first investment from the new private equity firm started by a former team from Castanea Partners. Stride's stake in Skinfix furthers their mission to work with passionate founders and women-led businesses to build the next generation of great consumer brands.

Founded by Amy Gordinier in 2014 after she discovered a powerful 19th century formula for treating eczema, Skinfix has since expanded to heal, replenish and maintain the vital skin barrier for healthy skin on both face and body. The brand is growing 300% versus prior year and its bestselling Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream is the number four moisturizer at Sephora North America (based on retail dollar sales).

With the investment, Skinfix plans to amplify brand awareness to continue the explosive growth both on its own e-commerce platform and at Sephora, its exclusive retailer. The company will also support ongoing product innovation and rigorous testing practices as well as build out its team.

"Skinfix was on our list of brands to watch from the start because of its unique and powerful positioning in the space of 'cleanical' skincare," said Nicole Fourgoux, Stride operating partner. With a clear mission to improve skin barrier health and their addictive, clean and clinically performing formulas, the Skinfix team has built an amazing brand with great potential."

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Stride team and benefit from their deep and varied experience building timeless brands," said Amy Gordinier, Skinfix founder and CEO. "As a white-space brand looking ahead to the future of science-led skincare innovation, we believe that Stride is the right partner to help us grow and realize the possibilities ahead.

"Joining forces with Skinfix is a perfect match for our mission at Stride," said Steve Berg, Stride partner. "Amy is a dynamic, passionate founder joined by a talented team. They're building the next great skincare brand and we're honored to work alongside them."

Nicole Fourgoux and Steve Berg will join the Skinfix board of directors.

Piper Sandler represented Skinfix in the transaction.

ABOUT SKINFIX

Skinfix is the first clean and clinically active skincare brand tested and recommended by unbiased dermatologists to promote optimal skin barrier health. Founded by Amy Gordinier in 2014 after she discovered a powerful 19th century formula for treating eczema, Skinfix has since expanded to heal, replenish and maintain the vital skin barrier, the body's first line of immune defense. All Skinfix products are fragrance-free, cruelty-free and vegan or beegan and have earned the Planet Love seal for environmentally mindful packaging. Products are available at Sephora North America, Sephora at Kohl's and Sephora Australia in-store and online as well as on Skinfixinc.com (Canada) and Skinfix.com (United States). 1% of all sales are donated to the nonprofit YourMomCares, the organization dedicated to providing mental wellness resources to children. Follow along on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn and tune into the Total Skin Nerds podcast featuring interviews with top dermatologists and skincare authorities.

ABOUT STRIDE CONSUMER PARTNERS

Stride Consumer is a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands. Founded by a passionate group of experienced and successful investor-operators, our unique approach brings together a fully integrated team of successful investors working alongside seasoned operators to assist high-growth and disruptive consumer products and services businesses to hit their stride. Together, we support our partners on their journey as they take decisive steps toward delivering on their vision. During our time together in private equity, the Stride Consumer team has had the pleasure of working side by side with the founders and teams of Brew Dr, drybar, Essentia, First Aid Beauty, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Simms Fishing Products, Tatcha, Urban Decay, and Yasso. All are dynamic, distinctive, beloved brands which became amazing success stories.

