NAIC Hires Director of Partnerships and Alliances to Oversee Growing Corporate and Industry Alliances

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse- and women-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, today announced that Marissa L. Mahoney has joined the association as Director of Partnerships and Alliances. In this senior position, Marissa will manage NAIC's collaborations with industry associations and multi-year corporate partners.

In Marissa's role, she will build upon NAIC's engagements with multi-year corporate partners, including EY, Goldman Sachs, Korn Ferry, Lockton, TPG and William Blair. She will also strengthen NAIC's industry partnerships with the American Investment Council (AIC), Diverse Asset Managers Initiative, Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) and Pacific Pension & Investment Institute (PPI).

Marissa previously served as Director, Education Programs and Senior Manager, Education Initiatives for The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., a 900-member nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created to strengthen ties among the diverse and growing business community in the D.C. Metro Area. In that role, she oversaw corporate social responsibility programming, recruited and collaborated with business leaders and executives to provide professional development opportunities for college students. Before joining the Economic Club of Washington, DC, Marissa served as Senior Program Associate & Senior Program Manager, Ascend at the Aspen Institute, a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. She also held leadership positions at the Criterion Institute, an activist think tank.

Marissa received her Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude, from Howard University. She also earned a Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University and an MBA, Strategy and Finance Concentrations from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

With over a decade of experience leading projects and engagements, Marissa's capabilities are an ideal fit for the position. "NAIC's alliances and partnerships are key components of our overall strategy. Melissa's leadership and experience will be integral to our future success," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO. "We are excited to welcome her to the NAIC team."

Celebrating 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's membership comprises more than 140 firms that collectively manage over $250 billion in institutional assets.

