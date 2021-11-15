Game-Based Fitness Leader Ergatta Launches New Campaign Featuring Advisor Colin Kaepernick

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the creator of the first connected rowing machine powered by game-based content, announced today a partnership with all-star athlete and activist, Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, an advisor to the brand since 2020, takes center stage in their first national advertising campaign, which will air on major broadcast networks and streaming platforms. Together, Ergatta and Kaepernick tell the story of a new game-based approach to fitness that empowers people to achieve personal fitness goals by unlocking their competitive drive.

An elite, professional athlete who trains six days a week, Kaepernick is known for his courage to challenge the status quo. His partnership with Ergatta brings an added level of fitness expertise to their platform as they seek to disrupt at-home fitness. Beginning today, Ergatta members will have exclusive access to the three-month Colin Kaepernick-inspired training program on their rowers.

"I was initially drawn to the Ergatta team as an investor, advisor and brand partner because they're innovators," Kaepernick said. "They were challenging the model of group fitness classes with games and competitions - something that really resonated with me. I received my Ergatta in early 2020 and then I was hooked. Placing the thrill of competition at the forefront of my workout kept me engaged and consistently coming back for more. I wouldn't have gotten through the pandemic without it."

"Colin is the dream partner and advisor for Ergatta," remarked Ergatta CEO Tom Aulet. "He is a changemaker who has a way of seeing the future before everyone else does. Coupled with his elite athleticism and passion for fitness, we knew there was a natural alignment. We are thrilled to now have him bring our brand to life and introduce game-based fitness to millions of people across the country."

In the campaign, viewers see Kaepernick drawn to the Ergatta rower. As water emerges, he is pulled into an immersive state of competition, racing against other Ergatta members in a digital arena. The campaign creation was led by Ergatta's VP of Marketing, Randi Charles, Creative Directors Sam Wilkes and Andrew Levy of PDA , directed by Alex Takacs and produced by Can Do Films. The 30-second spot will air on national linear and streaming TV and outdoor campaign extensions will be placed in New York, Los Angeles, and Denver.

Today also marks the launch of Ergatta's multi-faceted partnership with Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick's community-based foundation. Ergatta and KYRC are both purpose-driven organizations that have teamed up to further their missions. Know Your Rights Camp works to advance the well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders. Know Your Rights Camp's curriculum is designed around a ten-point philosophy, including the "right to be healthy". Ergatta's mission - to bring the power of daily fitness within reach - is closely aligned with this philosophy and underpins the partnership between the two organizations. To extend their commitment to this shared cause, Ergatta will donate 100 of its connected rowers to community facilities within KYRC's seven partner cities and will create and donate seven, limited-edition rowers featuring Kaepernick's likeness to the first camps of 2022. The Ergatta community will also be able to support this partnership in two ways: a donation to KYRC will be made for every rower sold from December 1st to February 1st and an additional donation will be made for every member who completes the Kaepernick-inspired program on the Ergatta platform through February 1st.

Brooklyn-based Ergatta was founded in 2019. The brand's flagship product, the Ergatta Rower , pairs their motivational, game-based content with a handcrafted, premium rowing machine that is built from sustainably sourced cherrywood in Rhode Island and designed to fit seamlessly into members' living rooms. The company adds new competitive workouts to their platform each week and regularly releases additional gaming experiences and modes of competition.

Ergatta is a competitive, game-based fitness experience created to bring an effective, motivational, and interactive indoor workout into the living room. It is intuitively designed and easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers a workout that is carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers of similar abilities and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from sustainable Appalachian cherrywood and manufactured by WaterRower, the Ergatta rower was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported, stored, and re-engaged within seconds. The Ergatta rower is available for purchase exclusively at www.ergatta.com . The brand's investors to date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

