Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which takes place November 16 – 19, 2021.

The on-demand presentation will be available beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT on November 18 through the conference site. The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

