WirelessCar Announces Participation and Keynote at Automotive Tech Week in Detroit

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, today announced the company's participation and keynote at Automotive Tech Week. The event takes place Monday, November 15 - Friday, November 19 onsite at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., with virtual streaming options available.

Automotive Tech Week offers multiple annual opportunities to discuss the latest in connectivity, mobility, ADAS & autonomy, software architectures, fleets, cockpit of the future, electrification, advanced propulsion, future dealer, and more. Interactive sessions allow stakeholders to connect and shape the future of automotive tech.

Participation from WirelessCar executives will include CEO Martin Rosell, Business Development Manager Matthieu Lainné, and Senior VP and COO Niklas Florén.

WirelessCar Events:

Keynote: "Supporting the OEMs' Digital Transformation"

When: Tuesday, November 16 at 9:45 a.m. ET

Presented by WirelessCar CEO Martin Rosell

Rosell's keynote will address topics such as how connected car data can be used in a new way as a result of the rapid changes facing the automotive industry and how automakers use overlaying solutions on top of existing platforms to generate more revenue, stay ahead of the competition and achieve advances in sustainability.

A replay of this keynote will be issued virtually on Wednesday, November 17 at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Panel: "Re-defining Personalisation"

When: Tuesday, November 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET

Participation from WirelessCar Business Development Manager Matthieu Lainné

Other panel participants include Agero, Xperi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Nissan Motor North America.

Panel: "Fuelling the Mobility Transformation with Data"

When: Wednesday, November 17 at 1:15 p.m. ET

Participation from WirelessCar Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Niklas Florén

Other panel participants include 5G Americas, Porsche, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Verisk.

To register for the five-day event, please visit HERE.

About WirelessCar Sweden AB

WirelessCar is one of the world's leading innovators of digital vehicle services, connecting cars, ecosystems, business flows and fleets. Founded in 1999, WirelessCar has continuously built upon its heritage and knowledge and is today a highly recognized and award-winning company, connecting more than 8 million vehicles in over 85 countries. WirelessCar is owned by Volkswagen Group (majority shareholder) and Volvo Group (minority shareholder) and operates globally, with offices in Sweden, North America and China. Over the last twenty years, WirelessCar has worked with some of the largest automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, Volvo Cars, BMW, Chrysler, Nissan, Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group to offer services across the entire spectrum of connectivity, journey intelligence, safety and security, and EV. For more information, please visit www.wirelesscar.com.

