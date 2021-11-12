Protiviti Leases State-of-the-Art Office Space in Blue Ash, Ohio for Americas Delivery Center

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has leased office space in the Northmark I office building in Blue Ash, Ohio for its new Americas Delivery Center (ADC). The lease is for over 47,000 square feet of two floors of the building on Alliance Road. The firm plans to create 450 new jobs in this location over the next four to five years.

Protiviti will be adding 450 new local jobs to Cincinnati metro area.

Protiviti expects to move into the space in the first quarter of 2022. The firm was represented by Jones Lang LaSalle.

"Leasing this new office space in Blue Ash solidifies Protiviti's commitment to our Americas Delivery Center in the Cincinnati region," said Cory Gunderson, an executive vice president and leader of global solutions for Protiviti. "We'll provide a broad range of standardized, technology-enabled, innovative and highly cost-effective services that support our consulting engagements across our offerings. We're excited to be an employer of choice and hire local folks to help serve our global client base."

"We've already hired nearly 70 people for the ADC and are running ahead of our projections," said Bart Bradley, ADC site leader, Protiviti. "Our goal is to get up to approximately 450 employees within four to five years. That significant growth will bring tremendous professional opportunities for our people, including developing leadership, management, technical and operational skills. We're interested in attracting talent from a wide variety of backgrounds including those with or without a university degree. We also look for people who have attention to detail and like being challenged to find ways to work better, smarter and more efficiently, including using technology to automate routine tasks."

Commitment to Diversity

Protiviti is also looking to hire a diverse team, including but not limited to those who have followed non-traditional career paths, people who are re-entering the workforce or who are approaching the end of their careers.

"We believe building a diverse workforce and inclusive work culture will be a competitive advantage for us. We encourage our team members to bring their whole, authentic selves to work," added Bradley. "We're pleased to be able to offer candidates in the Cincinnati region positions in a top-notch professional working and collaborative environment that also happens to be near the beautiful Summit Park."

"We're thrilled to partner with Protiviti to help bring its high-tech Americas Delivery Center to Blue Ash," said Blue Ash Economic Development Director Neil Hensley. "The move is a testament to the City's ongoing commitment to nurture and build its already strong business base."

Locating the ADC in Ohio was supported by JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the Ohio Department of Development. Protiviti has had offices in Cleveland and Cincinnati providing consulting services since the firm's founding in 2002 and recently added an office location in Columbus. Protiviti was recognized as one of the 'Best Employers in Ohio' in 2020 and 2021 (Crain's Cleveland Business).

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

