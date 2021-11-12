Dreamscape To Launch Immersive Virtual Reality Destination In Partnership With AMC Theatres® At New Jersey's Westfield Garden State Plaza

Opening November 19, advanced tickets are available now for the highly anticipated location in Paramus, New Jersey

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, today announced it will open its next venue in Paramus, New Jersey, Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza on November 19, 2021. Launched in partnership with AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), Dreamscape will be located within the AMC Garden State 16 theatre. Serving the greater New Jersey and New York metro area, audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the location from dreamscapeimmersive.com.

The newest Dreamscape venue brings the company's lauded free-roaming and free-flying virtual reality entertainment to the east coast for the first time. Combining the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling with the visceral excitement of great theme-park rides, Dreamscape's revolutionary, full-body tracking technology powers heart-pumping, dynamic adventures that offer a deep level of immersion. Pushing the limits of virtual reality, guests young and old (ages 10 and over) are invited to experience the magic of full sensory storytelling in realistic and interactive virtual worlds. The new location marks the continued growth of Dreamscape's business, as audiences return time and time again to enjoy the company's immensely popular VR adventures.

"Our long-time partnership with Dreamscape delivers on AMC Theaters' mission to provide a best-in-class, innovative experience to audiences everywhere," said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Entertainment. "We're excited to bring Dreamscape virtual reality to the Greater New Jersey and New York metro area at Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, offering moviegoers a futuristic adventure that takes entertainment to new heights."

"Dreamscape was founded to be a place where people make lifelong memories by exploring fantastical worlds with their friends and family," said Walter Parkes, co-founder and CEO of Dreamscape. "We believe in pushing creative boundaries, and Dreamscape VR combines premium technology with awe-inspiring, breathtaking content to fully engage our audience in the experience like never before. We can't wait to open our doors in Paramus so guests can enjoy our one-of-a-kind VR adventures."

"We serve our community by bringing together unique and exciting experiences, and Dreamscape is a perfect fit as it complements our existing offerings," said Jay Daly, senior general manager of Westfield Garden State Plaza, which serves about 18 million guests annually. "Dreamscape's premium VR technology transports our guests to a whole new world from their own backyard, and we are excited for the creative possibilities it holds for our guests during this upcoming holiday season."

At opening, Dreamscape's Paramus location will feature three of the company's most popular free-roaming and free-flying experiences, including Alien Zoo, Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, and DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy.

In Alien Zoo, guests travel to a larger than life, intergalactic haven where they come face-to-face with endangered alien creatures from across the galaxy. Upon arrival, travelers experience the exhilaration of being able to play ball with exotic frogcats, pet majestic creatures, and, by working together, even narrowly escape the galaxy's greatest predator.

During The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, audiences step through the screen to become part of a movie. Once inside this heart-pumping adventure, participants are challenged to unlock clues, escape treacherous traps, and work together as they discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

And finally, DreamWorks Dragons: Flight Academy will have riders climb onto their dragon and hold on tight as they go on a swooping, swerving, free-flying rescue mission to the Hidden World and beyond. It is up to each teammate and their class of eight other rookie dragon riders to save the day and rescue the village from invaders, while trying not to set their virtual world on fire.

The new venue at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus marks Dreamscape's continued expansion in the U.S. and abroad. The entertainment leader also operates its popular U.S. locations at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, NorthPark Center in Dallas, Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio, and at the world-renowned Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The company will continue to roll out domestic and international locations.

For more information about Dreamscape, the opening of its new location, its content and its expansion, please visit dreamscapeimmersive.com.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape Immersive is a world-leading VR company pioneering immersive experiences for entertainment, enterprise, and education.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by cinematic heavyweights, live events experts, gaming veterans, and medical researchers, who came together under a collective mission: to leverage singular VR technology with Hollywood-certified storytelling to create unforgettable shared virtual reality experiences.

The company's location-based VR venues began rolling out across the US and Middle East in December 2018 to unprecedented audience enthusiasm, with additional domestic and international locations coming soon. The company currently services the defense and intelligence sector through immersive training and guided simulations for mission-critical skills. Most recently, Dreamscape introduced Dreamscape Learn, a new partnership with the nation's leading innovator in education Arizona State University, to transform learning through exploration.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. To learn more about Dreamscape, please follow @visitdreamscape or visit our site at: dreamscapeimmersive.com .

About Westfield Garden State Plaza

Westfield Garden State Plaza is the ultimate destination for fashion, dining and entertainment located just minutes from Manhattan. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Macy's, the property features the Luxury Collection of Shops and premium fashion district alongside the best brands in every retail category and include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, Versace, Tory Burch, BOSS, Sandro, Maje, Design Within Reach, Tesla, ZARA, NARS, Fabletics, Amazon Books, and Apple. Approximately 20 million shoppers per year enjoy an unparalleled shopping and dining experience, personalized services and amenities at GSP.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit amctheatres.com.

Media Contacts

Sunshine Sachs – DreamscapeNJ@sunshinesachs.com

