OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Delta Dental thanks the members of our armed services for bravely serving our country and underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding access to oral health care.

U.S. veterans gain access to oral health care through a partnership between Delta Dental and the Dental Lifeline Network

Through a continued partnership with Dental Lifeline Network's (DLN) "Will You See One Vet" campaign, Delta Dental companies across the country are improving access to oral health care for veterans. Since the program's inception, Delta Dental companies have contributed more than $400,000, including over $155,000 in 2021, which has supported the mobilization of $3.6M in oral health care delivered to over 2,000 veterans, according to DLN.

This funding enables DLN to connect thousands of veterans with volunteer dentists, hygienists, and other oral health care professionals to receive care, as many veterans do not have dental coverage through their VA benefits.

The "Will You See One Vet" campaign aims to expand the network of dentists and their teams who volunteer to see one veteran with special needs one time each year. Funding from Delta Dental has supported this effort and aided in recruiting more than 1,000 volunteers to participate in the campaign.

"Because oral health is integral to overall health, it is critical to expand access to oral health care to everyone, including our nation's veterans," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental is proud to continue our partnership with the Dental Lifeline Network to deliver care to our nation's heroes."

"We couldn't be more thankful for Delta Dental's ongoing dedication in helping Dental Lifeline Network make a life-changing and life-saving impact on the lives of more veterans," said Fred Leviton, DLN President & CEO. "Many of our nation's heroes would not get oral health care if it were not for the ongoing support of our volunteers and supporters like Delta Dental."

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans, and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and strategic partner of the American Dental Association. DLN's mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. Through a volunteer network of 15,000 dentists and 3,500 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service charity programs resulting in life-changing and life-saving treatment. Visit dentallifeline.org to learn more.

