Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2021 Results

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) third quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, November 18, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/43674

b. Teleconference

International call:

1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until November 25, 2021.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10162077

Contact:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp---invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-2021-results-301422561.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.