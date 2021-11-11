DarioHealth Announces Three New Contracts as Growth Continues to Accelerate Across the Employer and Provider Markets Dario Now Claims 20 New Contracts in the Last Six Months

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that it has contracted with two new employers and a new provider partner channel to provide the Company's digital therapeutic solutions beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

Dario's multi-chronic digital therapeutics platform includes programs for diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health integrated across one AI-driven behavior change engine. This single platform approach ensures participants in any program receive holistic digital and live behavior change support informed by data from the more than 208,000 users across all solutions to encourage lasting changes.

The new employer clients include a southwest regional employer in the health care industry contracting for behavioral health, and a midwestern employer in the food industry contracting for behavioral health with Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs).

The new provider contract gives Dario access to a wide range of providers through a unique strategic partnership that will launch with Dario's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution for hypertension in one practice in California, before expanding access to additional practices throughout 2022.

The diversity of the conditions across the three contracts further demonstrates the power of having a multi-condition platform.

"These contracts come at a time of rapidly accelerating growth for Dario as we start realizing the potential across our entire suite of solutions. Dario's growing track record of winning new business is building a steady pipeline of new membership across products, and we are excited to see our user base grow substantially in 2022," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the new clients providing the Dario platform to its users, the potential expansion of services for its new provider contract in 2022, that its track record of winning new business is building a steady pipeline of new membership across products, and that it expects its user base to grow substantially in 2022. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

