Willamette Surgery Center And Salem Health Partner On New Outpatient Surgery Center Addressing growth and providing care for the whole community

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Surgery Center (WSC) and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics have partnered on a new outpatient surgery center. The outpatient surgery center will provide patients with high quality surgical services for procedures that do not require hospital-level care. The building, located at 2150 Country Drive South in Salem, will become the new home of WSC in spring 2023. The outpatient surgery center will have six operating rooms, doubling WSC's current capacity of outpatient total joint replacement surgical suites.

Willamette Surgery Center; Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand access to outpatient orthopedic surgical care in the community," said Lorissa Addabbo, CEO of Willamette Surgery Center and Hope Orthopedics of Oregon. "This partnership represents our collaboration with Salem Health and our commitment to quality and value in care delivery."

As the Salem community continues to grow, so does the demand for outpatient joint replacement. WSC is on-track to perform 400 outpatient total joint replacements by year's end (compared to 254 surgeries performed in 2020 and 186 in 2019). The collaboration between WSC and Salem Health will ensure patients receive surgery from providers with proven records for exceptional care and safety.

"Salem Health's mission is to improve the health and wellness of the people and communities we serve and to that end, we seek partnerships with others who share our focus," stated Denise Hoover, Chief Surgical Services Officer at Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics. "Our collaboration with Willamette Surgery Center expands on a model that delivers high quality care and an outstanding patient experience, ensuring access and capacity for the care our community needs."

About Willamette Surgery Center: Willamette Surgery Center, located at 1445 State Street, Salem, Oregon offers the best in surgical technology in a comfortable environment. WSC offers both outpatient surgery and minimally invasive surgery to help move patients towards rapid recovery. Learn more about us at

www.willamettesurgerycenter.com.

About Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics: Salem Health offers exceptional care to people in and around Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley. It comprises hospitals in Salem and Dallas, a medical group of primary and specialty care providers, plus other affiliated services. Visit us at www.salemhealth.org; "Like" us on www.facebook.com/salemhealth; follow us on Instagram and Twitter: @salemhealth; and view us at www.youtube.com/salemhealth.

Contacts:

Natalie Kimmel, Marketing Coordinator

Hope Orthopedics of Oregon | Willamette Surgery Center

503.540.6332 Natalie.Kimmel@hopeorthopedics.com

Lisa Wood, Strategic Communications Administrator

Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics

Lisa.Wood@salemhealth.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Willamette Surgery Center; Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics