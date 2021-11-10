Unanet Significantly Increased Number of New Customers in Q3

DULLES, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the government contractor (GovCon), architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, completed the third quarter with a significant increase in new customer wins quarter over quarter, the company announced today. The quarterly performance demonstrates that Unanet's market-share continues to expand due to its innovative software enhancements, commitment to staff and the community, and most importantly, its customer-first culture.

The company increased its number of new customers from Q2 to Q3 by almost 30 percent across all its key industries and product lines. New customers include Newfields, Royal Engineering, CPPI, Muse Technologies Inc., BVH Architecture and Infinity Labs.

"Many new customers in Q3 made the switch from a legacy ERP or CRM provider to our flexible, cloud-based solutions," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "GovCons, and AEC are tired of the status quo which offers sub-par service and support and makes customers change their businesses to fit the software. Unanet is the alternative and the proof is in the quarterly results."

In addition to growing its customer base, Unanet released several product enhancements including new integrations with OpenAsset, as well as CRM enhancements to Unanet Connect. The company's 2021 industry survey reports, GAUGE for the government contracting industry and the first Inspire report for the A/E industry, were released, benchmarking the challenges and solutions of key industry segments.

Unanet also announced a $30,000 grant to the Women's Center Adolescent Mental Health Initiative, demonstrating its ongoing commitment and investment in the local community. Unanet also earned a position on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year, and it was awarded the Top Workplaces award, demonstrating the commitment of its loyal and talented staff.

