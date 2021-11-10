Supported by Yahoo! Finance, the OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists showcases corporate leaders who are championing diversity and inclusion at work and driving change for equality in business.

INvolve releases their OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists featuring U.S. Business Leaders from all industries. Supported by Yahoo! Finance, the OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists showcases corporate leaders who are championing diversity and inclusion at work and driving change for equality in business.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INvolve, the Inclusion People released their annual OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models Lists that recognizes business leaders across industries who are creating positive change in their workplace when it comes to upholding a commitment to diversity while serving as an example to others by demonstrating what it means to create a truly inclusive working environment.

Those included on the OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models Lists were nominated by their peers and colleagues and selected based on the work they've accomplished to advance LGBT+ recognition and inclusion both within their own company and in their communities and beyond. A panel comprised of global business representatives selected the Role Models within three categories: Top 100 LGBT+ Executives, Top 50 Advocates, and Top 100 LGBT+ Future Leaders. Discover the full list of OUTstanding Role Models HERE.

Included in the Top 100 LGBT+ Executive List are Beth Ford, President & CEO, Land O'Lakes Inc., Adam Stanley, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Cushman & Wakefield, and Zach Harris, VP of Marketing, PepsiCo North America, among others.

Included in the Advocates Executives List are Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble, Laureen Seeger, Chief Legal Officer, American Express, and Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Head of North American Marketing & Communications, MasterCard, among others.

The Top 50 LGBT+ Future Leaders Lists includes Jenn Renoe, Associate Media Director, Publicis, B. Pagels-Minor, Game Launch Operations Program Manager, Netflix, and Kimmah Dozier, Sr. Analyst Workforce Planning, Verizon, among others.

Felicity Hassan, President of Audeliss Executive Search in the U.S. says, "The OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Models Lists are comprised of those who fully embody what it means to be a true role model. These are the people who not only advocate for LGBT+ equality in the workplace, but also lead by example so that their colleagues, friends, and family members are equally inspired to take action and create change by providing more positive recognition of the LGBT+ community and supporting their advancement in all aspects of life."

Hassan continues to say, "We at Audeliss applaud the OUTstanding recipients for their ongoing commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights in the workplace, not just for today but for the future leaders of tomorrow."

View the complete OUTstanding Role Models Lists HERE.

About INvolve:

INvolve is a consultancy and global network and is a champion of Diversity and Inclusion in businesses. Through the delivery of programs, thought leadership, and advisory solutions, INvolve works with corporations to drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces. INvolve also publishes annual role model lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, that recognizes and celebrates business leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent.

About Audeliss Executive Search:

Audeliss Inc. is a global Executive Search firm and the premiere destination for finding and placing diverse talent. Their focus is within the Diversity & Inclusion marketplace and they have expertise in this arena to present companies with uniquely qualified and talented individuals for consideration. In addition to leading a practice that specializes in Executive Search they are experienced in Board Practice, Talent Benchmarking, and Market Intelligence. Audeliss Inc. is based in New York and London.

