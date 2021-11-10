Global Superstar Doja Cat And Special Guest Alesso Set To Ring In 2022 At The Legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach Miami's Most Iconic New Year's Eve Celebration to Raise the Bar Again with Doja Cat and Alesso Performances

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fontainebleau Miami Beach announced its 2022 New Year's Eve headliners, Global Superstar Doja Cat and special guest, Swedish DJ and record producer, Alesso. The two will perform for the crowd on the resort's legendary oceanfront poolscape. Those looking to join the celebration can discover the iconic resort's New Year's Eve packages available now at fontainebleau.com/nye.

"We're thrilled to announce Doja Cat and Alesso to help us ring in the New Year," said Phil Goldfarb, President & COO of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "With past artists including Lady Gaga, Drake and Justin Bieber, New Year's Eve at Fontainebleau is one of the most talked about events of the season, and with Doja Cat and Alesso this year, we are excited to raise the bar and provide another memorable New Year's Eve celebration for our guests."

With a lineup of one-of-a-kind packages including stage-side tables and cabanas, guests will have a chance to party alongside Doja Cat and Alesso. Ticket prices start at $299 for one (1) premium admission ticket, with private tables ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for a stage-side private space for up to 25 guests. All tickets include a premium open bar until 12 AM. Fontainebleau's "Family Experience" package offers guests from all generations the chance to toast the New Year together at one unforgettable event. For one night only, the resort will turn La Côte, the resort's oceanside bistro, and the La Côte lawn into an extension of the poolside party where families can enjoy the night's performances. Available exclusively at the restaurant, guests will indulge in a buffet dinner and those 21 and over will enjoy a premium open bar from 9 PM to midnight. Ticket prices start at $300 for one (1) Family Experience ticket.

For complete details and more information, visit fontainebleau.com/nye, or call (800) 548-8886. Please note, the event is rain or shine. All sales are final, no refunds will be offered. The Poolside event, other than the Family Experience, is limited to guests 21 and older.

