Circa Named Top Workplace for DE&I Practices and Remote Work

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Circa was named a Top Workplace for DE&I Practices and Remote Work as part of Energage's 2021 Culture Excellence Awards. The DE&I Practice award demonstrates a commitment shared throughout all levels of the organization, prioritizing a welcoming and inclusive culture, no matter one's background. For Remote Work, Circa demonstrates satisfaction across its remote workforce.

For more than 25 years, Circa has connected organizations with the employees they need to thrive. Today, Circa is evolving in step with emerging business needs and a fast-changing workforce to solve diversity recruiting and compliance challenges for some of the country's most innovative companies.

Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplace Awards, recognizes companies based solely on employee feedback from its anonymous, science-based, employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against industry benchmarks based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 companies and 23 million employee surveys. Over the past year, nearly 42,000 organizations competed for Top Workplaces national awards, including Top Workplaces USA, Industry, and Culture Excellence. Fewer than three percent of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics ('BLS') has reported the 'quits rate' (defined as voluntary terminations as a percentage of the workforce) for the last 21 years. Today, people are quitting work like they have never quit before. Nearly four million Americans a month , for each of the last four months. A recent survey found that 40% those recently leaving their jobs do so without having their next job lined up. The quits rate indicates significant dissatisfaction with the companies left behind. The labor shortage and employee retention are major problems facing the US job market.

"During the pandemic and after, Circa believes diverse teams transform business and that starts with our own business and leadership. Our mission is to create an inclusive, equitable, culturally competent, and supportive environment within the organization by promoting dialogue, providing information and feedback, fostering respect for all employees, and undertaking activities that build a sense of community," said Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO and President. "When the pandemic emerged, we took a people-first approach and collected feedback from our employees to determine their best work environment. Remote and an office/remote hybrid model really boosted our productivity and employee satisfaction."

The pandemic is not the only reason to work remotely. Remote work enables companies to embrace diversity and inclusion by hiring people from different socioeconomic, geographic, and cultural backgrounds and with different perspectives—which can be challenging to accomplish when recruiting is restricted to a specific location that doesn't draw enough candidates, or people who can afford to live near. Remote, flexible employees tend to be happier and more loyal employees, in part because working from home shows less stress and more life/work balance.

"We are committed to nurturing diversity in our workplace. We are focused on not only hiring from underrepresented groups, but also retaining that top talent by providing development plans and opportunities, continuously evaluating and shifting policies and practices to build the workplace of the future. This includes paid parental leave for all parents, along with unlimited paid time off (PTO) and flexible work schedules. At the onset of the pandemic, 85% of Circa employees were based in the office. Today, over 15% of full time Circa employees work exclusively remotely. The balance of the employees works in the environment that serves their personal and professional needs on any given day – be it in the office, at a home office, or a coffee shop somewhere. said Dana Serrano, Chief People Officer and General Counsel, Circa. "Our company has added 50 new roles so far in 2021, with several more roles open currently."

Circa doesn't just recommend diversity recruiting programs for others – it has taken a careful, holistic approach toward bringing inclusive, equitable practices home, to all aspects of its business.

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century organizations to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. Circa's robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 4,500+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

