Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $250.2 million, or $0.61 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $531.6 million, third-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $391.3 million, and third-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $320.0 million.
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Executed a debt tender offer and repaid $500.0 million of Senior notes due 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $521.9 million, decreasing the Partnership's annualized borrowing costs by $20.6 million(2).
- Repurchased 4.5 million common units for aggregate consideration of $88.1 million during the third quarter as part of the previously announced buyback program of up to $250.0 million of the Partnership's common units through December 31, 2021. Since announcing the buyback program, the Partnership has repurchased approximately 8.0 million common units for aggregate consideration of $136.9 million through September 30, 2021.
- Received an upgrade for WES Operating's long-term debt from "BB" to "BB+" from Standard & Poor's, decreasing the Partnership's annualized borrowing costs by approximately $7.9 million, and a revised outlook rating from "Stable" to "Positive" from Fitch.
- Increased Regional Oil Treating Facility capacity by 20-percent, or 36 MBbls/d, for minimal capital to meet expected growth in Delaware Basin oil volumes.
__________________________________________________
(1)
Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
(2)
Annualized borrowing costs calculated using the effective coupon rates as of September 30, 2021.
On November 12, 2021, WES will pay its third-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.323, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Third-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $185.4 million. Third-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $82.0 million and $224.3 million, respectively. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter include a non-cash increase to revenue of $19 million associated with a revenue recognition cumulative adjustment related to reversal of constrained revenues.
"The consistent execution of our strategic priorities has led to our strong third-quarter results and positions us for continued success," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Across the organization, our best-in-class teams continue to pursue cost and capital efficiencies, attract additional volumes on our systems, and maximize our asset value."
"With our expansive asset footprint and strong producer relationships in the Delaware Basin, we continue to capitalize on robust activity levels in this world-class producing basin. For the third-consecutive quarter, throughput increased across all three products within the Delaware Basin, contributing to our outperformance."
"Due to our outperformance this quarter, we now expect to finish the year above the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 to $1.925 billion. Furthermore, we expect to be below the high end of our 2021 capital expenditure range of $275 million to $375 million. This expectation reflects a slight shift in producer activity into 2022, thus reducing capital requirements in 2021, and our team's continued focus on reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiencies."
Mr. Ure continued, "Our operational results have again set the stage for significant free cash flow generation, which provides the resources needed to reduce debt and improve the health of our balance sheet. We've been able to reduce our outstanding Senior Notes by more than $930 million year to date, or 12 percent of our year-end 2020 balance, through the retirement of our 2021 maturity and successful execution of our recent tender offer. With third-quarter Debt-to-Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA below 3.7x, we are well below our 2021 target of 4.0x and nearing our 2022 target of 3.5x."
__________________________________________________
(1)
Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
"We remain committed to returning value to stakeholders through continued distribution growth and opportunistically executing the remaining $113 million available under the unit buyback program."
Third-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.1 Bcf/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter decrease. This decrease primarily relates to (i) decreased volumes at the Bison treating facility, which was sold to a third party during the second quarter of 2021, and (ii) production declines in the DJ Basin and areas around the Marcellus Interest and Springfield gas-gathering systems.
Third-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 641 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter decrease. This decrease primarily relates to production declines in the DJ Basin and decreased volumes on our equity investments.
Third-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(1) averaged 735 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.
____________________________________________________
(1)
Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.
For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands except per-unit amounts
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues and other
Service revenues – fee based
$
650,482
$
636,522
$
1,841,742
$
1,980,546
Service revenues – product based
28,812
12,316
88,267
35,237
Product sales
84,298
30,106
227,359
108,491
Other
248
100
577
838
Total revenues and other
763,840
679,044
2,157,945
2,125,112
Equity income, net – related parties
48,506
61,026
159,337
176,788
Operating expenses
Cost of product
83,232
31,739
250,245
153,611
Operation and maintenance
140,838
132,293
434,198
436,670
General and administrative
50,409
41,578
139,973
118,466
Property and other taxes
13,641
19,392
45,992
57,263
Depreciation and amortization
139,002
132,564
407,404
384,688
Long-lived asset and other impairments
1,594
34,640
29,198
200,575
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
441,017
Total operating expenses
428,716
392,206
1,307,010
1,792,290
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
(364)
(768)
278
(3,651)
Operating income (loss)
383,266
347,096
1,010,550
505,959
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
—
3,286
—
11,736
Interest expense
(93,257)
(95,571)
(287,040)
(278,811)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
(24,655)
1,632
(24,944)
10,372
Other income (expense), net
110
720
(1,013)
612
Income (loss) before income taxes
265,464
257,163
697,553
249,868
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,826
3,028
4,403
3,792
Net income (loss)
263,638
254,135
693,150
246,076
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,913
7,524
20,375
(17,045)
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream
$
255,725
$
246,611
$
672,775
$
263,121
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners,
$
255,725
$
246,611
$
672,775
$
263,121
General partner interest in net (income) loss
(5,527)
(5,132)
(14,484)
(5,462)
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
$
250,198
$
241,479
$
658,291
$
257,659
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic
$
0.61
$
0.55
$
1.60
$
0.58
Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted
$
0.61
$
0.55
$
1.59
$
0.58
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic
411,909
438,857
412,690
442,255
Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted
412,714
438,926
413,150
442,275
Western Midstream Partners, LP
thousands except number of units
September 30,
December 31,
Total current assets
$
756,710
$
943,064
Net property, plant, and equipment
8,524,081
8,709,945
Other assets
2,138,587
2,177,018
Total assets
$
11,419,378
$
11,830,027
Total current liabilities
$
1,307,342
$
960,935
Long-term debt
6,399,874
7,415,832
Asset retirement obligations
271,022
260,283
Other liabilities
344,694
297,765
Total liabilities
8,322,932
8,934,815
Equity and partners' capital
Common units (408,610,916 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at September 30,
2,965,944
2,778,339
General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and
(11,286)
(17,208)
Noncontrolling interests
141,788
134,081
Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital
$
11,419,378
$
11,830,027
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
693,150
$
246,076
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
Depreciation and amortization
407,404
384,688
Long-lived asset and other impairments
29,198
200,575
Goodwill impairment
—
441,017
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
(278)
3,651
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
24,944
(10,372)
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
—
(19,181)
Change in other items, net
(49,424)
(114,561)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,104,994
$
1,131,893
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
$
(217,757)
$
(372,262)
Purchases from related parties
(2,000)
—
Contributions to equity investments - related parties
(3,683)
(19,017)
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
30,075
21,750
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
8,002
—
(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other
(1,924)
(57,141)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(187,287)
$
(426,670)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs
$
400,000
$
3,681,173
Repayments of debt
(1,132,966)
(3,780,390)
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
(11,757)
691
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
(398,896)
(563,579)
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
(2,734)
(3,923)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating
(9,934)
(11,545)
Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties
6,673
22,674
Finance lease payments
(5,295)
(12,241)
Unit repurchases
(104,366)
—
Other
(3,492)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(1,262,767)
$
(667,140)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(345,060)
$
38,083
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
444,922
99,962
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
99,862
$
138,045
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.
Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
thousands
September 30,
June 30,
Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin
Total revenues and other
$
763,840
$
719,131
Less:
Cost of product
83,232
78,044
Depreciation and amortization
139,002
137,849
Gross margin
541,606
503,238
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
62,711
70,947
Depreciation and amortization
139,002
137,849
Less:
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
19,725
17,585
Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
18,187
17,213
Adjusted gross margin
$
705,407
$
677,236
Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets
$
492,708
$
469,409
Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets
148,939
150,317
Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets
63,760
57,510
(1)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
thousands
September 30,
June 30,
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
263,638
$
238,277
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
62,711
70,947
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
6,979
7,121
Interest expense
93,257
95,290
Income tax expense
1,826
1,465
Depreciation and amortization
139,002
137,849
Impairments
1,594
12,738
Other expense
4
30
Less:
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
(364)
1,225
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
(24,655)
—
Equity income, net – related parties
48,506
58,666
Other income
109
84
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
13,835
12,616
Adjusted EBITDA
$
531,580
$
491,126
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
391,333
$
452,111
Interest (income) expense, net
93,257
95,290
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
(1,871)
(1,914)
Current income tax expense (benefit)
824
749
Other (income) expense, net
(110)
(84)
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
8,702
9,232
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
61,609
38,982
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
(17,204)
(55,758)
Other items, net
8,875
(34,866)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
(13,835)
(12,616)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
531,580
$
491,126
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
391,333
$
452,111
Net cash used in investing activities
(80,883)
(59,932)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(516,161)
(142,982)
(1)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
thousands
September 30,
June 30,
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
391,333
$
452,111
Less:
Capital expenditures
79,829
78,145
Contributions to equity investments – related parties
175
3,422
Add:
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
8,702
9,232
Free cash flow
$
320,031
$
379,776
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
391,333
$
452,111
Net cash used in investing activities
(80,883)
(59,932)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(516,161)
(142,982)
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
378
534
Processing
3,416
3,433
Equity investments (1)
443
457
Total throughput
4,237
4,424
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
156
159
Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets
4,081
4,265
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
304
315
Equity investments (3)
350
386
Total throughput
654
701
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
13
14
Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets
641
687
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering and disposal
750
702
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
15
14
Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets
735
688
Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)
$
1.31
$
1.21
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)
2.52
2.40
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)
0.94
0.92
(1)
Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-
(3)
Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average
(4)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES
(5)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable
(6)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
Delaware Basin
1,274
1,244
DJ Basin
1,368
1,413
Equity investments
443
457
Other
1,152
1,310
Total throughput for natural-gas assets
4,237
4,424
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
185
184
DJ Basin
87
98
Equity investments
350
386
Other
32
33
Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets
654
701
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
750
702
Total throughput for produced-water assets
750
702
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP