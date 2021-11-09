Trinity Marketing Services Chooses Bend Financial to Power New HSA Offering Trinity HSA powered by Bend offers users the smartest HSA platform on the market, featuring easy account management, real-time guidance and best-in-class investment options

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Financial (Bend), an industry-leading health savings account (HSA) provider, today announced that Montgomery, Alabama based Trinity Marketing Services (Trinity) has chosen to leverage the Bend HSA platform to power its new HSA offering, Trinity HSA powered by Bend.

Bend HSA offers helpful integrations, program administration and automations, and a seamless HSA investment experience.

The Trinity HSA powered by Bend will be the first offering of its kind in Trinity's comprehensive lineup of benefit management, medical management, pharmacy benefit management and concierge services.

"At Bend, we're committed to helping our partners offer a unique, leading-edge HSA," explained Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "We're proud that Trinity chose our Bend HSA platform as the framework of their offering and excited to grow our partnership while providing their clients with a user-friendly HSA experience designed to simplify healthcare saving and achieve better long-term financial wellness."

The Bend HSA platform provides quick integrations, hassle-free program administration, time-saving automations and a seamless HSA investment experience, among a host of other helpful features for administrators and end users.

"One of Trinity's founding principles is to help our clients take control of their health benefits," noted Dr. McCain Ashurst, owner of Trinity Marketing Services. "With the continued shift toward a consumer-driven model, health savings accounts play an increasingly important role in not only the health benefit space, but also in terms of overall financial wellness. We're excited to take advantage of Bend's next-generation HSA platform to offer our clients the best HSA experience proven to maximize HSA savings and other benefits."

The Trinity HSA powered by Bend is available now to all Trinity clients.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers, health plans and financial institutions of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies healthcare saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

