Letitia Berbaum Welcomed into Forbes Business Council

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Letitia Berbaum is proud to be among the new wave of female wealth management professionals who have accepted roles with Forbes Councils. As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Letitia is inspired to share insights and perspective with fellow entrepreneurs and wealth advisors. Her goal is to help champion the continued evolution of the wealth management industry and create fresh opportunities for like-minded female leaders to rise up. Thinking globally and acting locally, Letitia has invested years in community connection, supporting organizations like Community Roots, United Way, and the USA Olympic Volleyball team, where she currently serves as a Member of the Finance & Budget (FB) Committee.

"I look forward to sharing my expertise through the Forbes Councils platform, helping advance our industry and amplify the voices of female wealth advisors and leaders." –Letitia Berbaum, COO, The Zandbergen Group.

About The Zandbergen Group:

The Zandbergen Group offers sophisticated financial planning and investment solutions that are specifically aligned with their client's interests and goals. Letitia Berbaum, COO and wealth advisor, specializes in wealth management, asset transfer strategies for high net worth individuals and multi-generational families, and full-service strategic planning for business owners. She has been recognized as an outstanding wealth manager in several publications and has been named as an Orange County Five-Star Wealth Manager for five consecutive years. Letitia has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation and holds both Series 7 and 66 securities registrations as well as Long Term Care Insurance, Life & Health, and Insurance licenses. Collectively, The Zandbergen Group is dedicated to helping clients discover true wealth and is located at 32322 South Coast Hwy, Suite D, Laguna Beach, California.

The Zandbergen Group offers advisory services through Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Axxcess does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED, and MAY LOSE VALUE."

