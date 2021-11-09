Indosat Ooredoo and Google Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digitalization Across SMBs and Enterprises in Indonesia Joining hands to unlock the digital opportunity for millions of SMBs with tailored offerings

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud announced a new strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation across consumer and enterprise segments in Indonesia.

Caption (from left): In Google headquarters this week to formalize the strategic partnership were Rob Enslin, President, Google Cloud; Ahmad Al-Neama, President Director and CEO, Indosat Ooredoo; Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud; Vikram Sinha, Director and COO, Indosat Ooredoo; Megawaty Khie, Country Director, Google Cloud Indonesia.

Strongly aligned to the Indonesian government's digital economy development program goals, the multi-faceted partnership will serve Indonesia's SMBs as a priority target segment and spans many areas that are core to the capabilities of both organizations.

"We understand the significant impact the pandemic is having on our nation's SMB community and this partnership will deliver new and outstanding digital products and services that these businesses need to thrive. Through this partnership, Indosat Ooredoo will offer SMBs new cloud-based, and 5G enabled digital solutions designed that will empower new business models and enable them to tap new markets and opportunities that would not have been possible before. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Google that will accelerate digitalization among SMBs and Indonesia's transformation into a digital society," said Ahmad Al-Neama, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo.

The pillars of the strategic partnership will see the two organizations working jointly to:

Digitally transform Indonesia's SMBs across their business lifecycles ‒ Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud will create a marketplace of tailored software-as-a-service offerings with a goal of fully digitizing SMBs from the day they register their businesses and at every stage of their business journeys. This may include building an online presence with Google My Business, boosting their productivity with Google Workspace, expanding and automating their businesses with AI/ML, delivering better customer service with smart data analytics in the Cloud, and much more.

Digitally transform enterprises and communities with the power of 5G ‒ Together, the two organizations will build a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions that bring together Indosat Ooredoo's network, Google Cloud's leading technologies, and edge computing to help enterprises address real business challenges across industries. By bringing Google Cloud compute and capabilities to the edge, businesses can move infrastructure from centralized locations to these edges and run applications closer to end-users, and build industry-changing experiences in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment, and more. Another key aspect to this pillar of the partnership sees Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud exploring the development of B2B security managed services to advance their resilience and protect companies from cybersecurity risks.

Digitally transform Indosat Ooredoo's own operations ‒ To continue on its own path to innovation and build a cloud-first organization, Indosat Ooredoo will modernize its infrastructure and applications on Google Cloud. In particular, Indosat Ooredoo and Google Cloud will define a clear roadmap for advanced data analytics modernization and AI/ML adoption that will not only enable the telecommunications leader to improve its core operations, costs, and customer experiences, but also help the company advance its position in the telecommunications ecosystem and enable it to identify and maximize new business model opportunities in future.

"The key to delivering next-generation applications and creating new customer experiences with Indosat Ooredoo is our shared culture of innovation. We're excited to work with Indosat Ooredoo to help digitize businesses of all sizes in Indonesia and help the company create new engines for long-term innovation and growth," said Rob Enslin, President, Google Cloud.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX: ISAT), a member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world.

The Company reported 62.3 million mobile customers as of 9M 2021 and operates 70,109 4G BTS that covers nearly 90% of the population.

Website: www.indosatooredoo.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChs2x7pZ2D8UgHz9cgrn3sQ

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/IndosatOoredoo/

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 22.1 billion as of 9M 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Ooredoo

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain financial information and results of operation, and may also contain certain projections, plans, strategies, and objectives of Indosat Ooredoo, that are not statements of historical fact which would be treated as forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and Indosat Ooredoo's future results to be materially different than expected or indicated by such statements. No assurance can be given that the results anticipated by Indosat Ooredoo, or indicated by any such forward-looking statements, will be achieved.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud