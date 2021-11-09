Daily Racing Form and DRF Bets™ Launch DRF Cash Grab

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, and DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, today announced the launch of a new free-to-play mobile sports app, DRF Cash Grab.

DRF Cash Grab is a sports prediction game that distributes real cash prizes to winners every day, and provides users with the chance to win big jackpot earnings. DRF Cash Grab is free to download in both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Following the launch of DRF Sports in September, DRF Cash Grab represents the latest phase of DRF's ambitious plans to scale and meet the growing customer demand for sports betting. Later this year, DRF expects to introduce online and mobile sports betting on a state-by-state basis.

"The launch of DRF Cash Grab is another key element of our ambitious rollout to deliver a world-class, digital sports betting product to sports fans across the U.S.," said Itay Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Information Group. "Following the recent launch of DRF Sports, which expanded our offering of best-in-class data for both horse racing and sports enthusiasts alike, DRF Cash Grab is another exciting milestone that showcases the unique sports and betting content we provide alongside a best-in-class sportsbook. This app and our pipeline of innovative offerings will position us to take bets from every state and grow our presence nationally."

"DRF Cash Grab is another significant development for Affinity Interactive's ever-growing platform," said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive. "As we continue to expand our offerings in the sports betting space, DRF Cash Grab meets loyal sports enthusiasts' demand for fun and engaging mobile content. We remain fully focused on positioning our platform as the go-to destination for an incredible sports betting experience."

DRF is part of Sports Information Group, a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business, which recently merged with Affinity Gaming to create Affinity Interactive, a gaming industry leader with best-in-class technology and proprietary sports data and intelligence available to nearly one million customers in the U.S. alone.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

About DRF Bets™

DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks. DRF Bets™ delivers a fully mobile-optimized solution for modern horse player through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video. Online sports betting is coming soon.

About DRF Sports

DRF Sports provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues, including the National Football League ("NFL"), National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and college football and basketball.

With a localized approach to content, DRF Sports is positioned to become each state's favorite source of betting information across sports and leagues.

About DRF en Español

Established in 2020, DRF en Español is a one stop shop for sports analysis and commentary in Spanish. The platform offers Spanish-language content including daily newsletters, editorial coverage, live shows and videos, in addition to its Spanish handicapping products, La Guia and La Referencia. Active on several social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, DRF en Español already has more than 100,000 fans from across the globe including from the U.S., Caribbean, Central and South America. For more information, please visit www.drf.com/espanol or follow on Twitter @DRFenEspanol and Instagram @drfenespanol.

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a New York based global omnichannel, gaming, technology, media and digital information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth information to the horse racing industry. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts, breeding and sporting and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only data provider in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horse racing destination, providing players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form provides DRF Harness Eye, the data provider for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded information and tools to horse player and breeding enthusiasts alike. DRF also offers DRF Sports, a sports statistics and content offering to sports betting enthusiasts. DRF Sports will be relaunching with new and expanded features prior to the 2021 NFL schedule. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com , https://bets.drf.com/ and www.drf.com/sports

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader formed by the merger of Affinity Gaming, a diversified national casino gaming operator, and Sports Information Group, LLC, a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business. Affinity Interactive has offerings in regional gaming and horse wagering, and is soon to launch social gaming, iGaming, and sports betting, reaching one million customers across the U.S. alone. With leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, and its advanced technology, digital and media platforms and online betting presence, the Company is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com .

