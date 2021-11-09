Compliancy Group announces HIPAA compliant communications webinar

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is excited to announce its Top Tools for HIPAA Compliant Communications webinar, co-sponsored by HIPAA compliant communication vendors.

Patients want a convenient way to communicate with their healthcare providers, but did you know there are restrictions on how you can speak with them? When talking with patients, it is always important to keep HIPAA compliance in mind.

Sign up to learn tips on HIPAA compliant communication with patients, including:

Requirements for HIPAA compliant communication

How to send HIPAA compliant emails and texts

How to enhance patient-provider communications

"Patient communication is an important part of HIPAA compliance that can be often overlooked. It can be difficult for healthcare providers to find information on what they can and cannot say through different types of communication platforms. The goal of this webinar is to give providers the information they need to make informed decisions about patient communication, and provide them with recommendations on HIPAA compliant vendors that they can work with to effectively communicate with patients" - Liam Degnan, Senior Account Manager, Compliancy Group.

Hear from industry experts and get valuable tips that you can implement immediately in your patient communication process.

