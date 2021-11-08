Noble.AI Announces the Appointment of Thomas Baruch as Senior Special Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI, whose artificial intelligence ("AI") software enables engineers, scientists, and researchers to make more discoveries faster and at lower cost, today announced the appointment of Thomas Baruch as Senior Special Advisor.

Thomas (Tom) Baruch currently invests in early-stage companies focused on resource scarce and climate sensitive markets out of his family office, Baruch Future Ventures (BFV). His focus at BFV is on transformative seed investments related to "free" renewables (solar energy), the digitized power grid (Source Global), and synthetic biology related to low-cost and high value proteins (Calysta, Codexis). In 2011, Tom founded Formation 8, a venture capital fund with $950 million under management where he currently serves as Emeritus Partner. In 1998, Tom formed CMEA Capital with New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and the 3M Company. At CMEA, he was responsible for managing a total of $1.2 billion of capital across seven funds and personally led investments resulting in 18 IPO's including, Aclara Biosciences, Codexis, CNano Technologies, Flextronics, Intermolecular, and Symyx Technologies, and 8 M&A transactions including Silicon Spice (acquired by Broadcom). Ten of Tom's successful portfolio exits were at market capitalizations of greater than $1 billion ("unicorn" category). Earlier in his career, Tom worked at ExxonMobil for 12 years and later founded Microwave Technology, Inc. where he served as CEO for 6 years. Currently, he serves on the board of Codexis,Inc. and numerous privately held companies and public service entities. Tom is a Senior Advisor to Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a $1.2 billion venture capital fund founded by Bill Gates that is dedicated to investing in climate-impactful companies. Tom has an engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he currently serves as a Trustee, and a J.D. degree from Capital University. He is a registered U.S. Patent Attorney.

On his appointment, Baruch said, "In 1999, I was proud of the achievement of a 'Unicorn' size outcome realized from my early investment in Symyx Technologies, Inc., the pioneer company to apply combinatorial synthesis (automation and robotics) to the discovery of new high-performance materials. Noble.AI represents the 21st Century's first great leap forward since Symyx in the application of the accumulation of almost 20 years of power law technologies to advanced materials discovery. Noble.AI's platform for achieving a quantum singularity, leveraging AI and GPU computing, will match or exceed in software what investors in quantum computing hardware are only now dreaming about to take place for some period 10 years in the future."

"'Simulation Singularity' is what we are defining to be the point where one can do essentially all experiments with a simulation rather than physical testing," said Dr. Matthew C. Levy, Founder and CEO of Noble.AI. "The bottom line represents a positive financial impact on reducing cash requirements for making and selling products and services of the fifth energy transformation to deep electrification of the grid and the 'Carbon Economy.' I am so proud to have Tom onboard in new deep capacities as CEO Coach and Senior Special Advisor, helping us make a positive impact on the world for generations to come."

About Noble.AI

Noble.AI builds AI tools that lower the cost of R&D. The company partners with the world's most important R&D organizations to accelerate their process of innovation and help them bring products to market faster.

