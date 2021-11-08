MasTec Senior Management to Present at the 2021 Baird Global Industrial Investor Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Baird Global Industrial Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 10th at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET. Additionally, virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conference.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com . The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

