Bilibili Launches Barrier-Free Livestream Channel for Hearing-Impaired Users During 2021 League of Legends Championship (S11), Attracting Nearly Six Million Viewers

The peak concurrent viewers of S11 livestreams increased over 150% year-over-year on Bilibili. More than 100 million users watched League of Legends- related content on the platform during the tournament.

Bilibili uploaders submitted over 400,000 videos related to League of Legends during S11, with total views surpassing 2.8 billion.

Bilibili launched the first specially designed barrier-free livestream channel for hearing-impaired users. The channel attracted a total of nearly six million viewers during S11.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 League of Legends World Championship held its finals on Nov 6. Chinese team EDG defeated DK and won the championship trophy. Live broadcasting of S11 saw record-breaking popularity this year on Bilibili, the leading video community for the young generation in China. The peak concurrent viewers of S11 livestreams increased over 150% year-over-year on Bilibili.

In 2020, Bilibili formed a strategic partnership with Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, for a three-year exclusive license for live broadcasting the League of Legends Esports global events (in Mandarin only), including the S11 championship, Mid-season Invitational and All-star Event in China.

More viewers chose to enjoy the games on television this year. Total viewers of the games on Bilibili's smart TV platform increased by over 400% year-over-year.

Bullet chat function specially designed for EDG’s winning on Bilibili’s livestream channel

Bilibili uploaders created a rich variety of video content combining gaming and esports culture with topics like music, dance, anime, handicraft, fashion, technology and more during S11. As of Nov 7, Bilibili uploaders submitted over 400,000 videos related to League of Legends, an over 150% year-over-year increase. Total views surpassed 2.8 billion and increased by over 55% year-over-year.

Bilibili also launched the first specially designed barrier-free livestreaming channel for hearing-impaired users. The company worked with iFlytek, the leading Chinese company for smart voice and AI technology, to install real-time AI recognition subtitles in the barrier-free channel, enabling hearing-impaired users to understand real-time commentary. Bilibili also collaborated with professional sign language interpreters to provide interpretation during game results announcements and post-game interviews. This is the first time for sign language interpreters to interpret esports game livestream. Bilibili also worked with interpreters to provide video lessons on how to demonstrate gaming terms in sign language. As of Nov 7, the barrier-free channel attracted nearly six million viewers during S11.

Bilibili’s barrier-free livestream channel with sign language interpreters for hearing-impaired users during S11

The Beijing Society of Audiology estimated more than 72 million hearing-impaired persons in China in 2017, and the number continues to grow.

The barrier-free channel was warmly welcomed by Bilibili users. A hearing-impaired user commented, "I always think I am isolated when watching the esports livestreams because of my hearing problem. I am deeply touched when seeing the barrier-free channel. I feel like it is specially prepared for me." Another commenter said, "The barrier-free service is essential for disabled persons. Their needs should also be taken seriously. They also have the rights to enjoy everything that we can enjoy."

What's more, Bilibili worked with technology uploader "Zimujun GOUBA" to create world's first esports capsule for disabled users for Bilibili uploader "Psychologist Zhu Mingjun", a paralyzed former firefighter and passionate esports lover. The two groups are also redesigning the facilities in Zhu's room into a barrier-free living environment.

Zhu Mingjun introducing the redesign project in his recent video on Bilibili

Partnering with China Foundation for Disabled Persons, Bilibili launched a series of activities during the S11 games. A 500,000 RMB activity bonus will be donated to provide more barrier-free services and facilities for disabled communities to enjoy games and videos.

Bilibili will continue to promote these barrier-free functions on its platform to foster a friendlier online environment for disabled persons.

An introduction video of Bilibili's initiatives to benefit disabled persons is available here

