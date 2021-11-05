Side Named 2021 Inman Company Of The Year Award Recognizes Side, Real Estate Brokerage Platform, for Its Innovative Model That Transforms Top-Producing Agents, Teams and Independent Brokerages Into Boutique Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Side , the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with the best agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands, has been named the 2021 Inman Innovator Company of the Year.

The award, which was announced during the annual Inman Connect conference in Las Vegas, reflects Side's rapid growth, partnering with agents, teams and indies to establish and grow hundreds of new boutique real estate companies in just five years. In 2021, Side raised $250 million from three of the country's leading tech IPO underwriters, valuing the company at $2.5 billion. Side is now expanding across the nation to help more top-producing agents, teams and indies grow a business that they actually own.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

"In our view, this award should really be for Companies of the Year — because all the credit goes to our partners and the incredible boutique companies they have created and grown," said Guy Gal, co-founder and CEO at Side. "They are truly the best in the nation at what they do, and we could not be more thrilled that they are being recognized for their success."

Using its invisible brokerage platform, Side makes it possible for agents and teams to create and grow their own boutique companies without the cost, time or risk of operating a brokerage. In addition, indies hire Side to operate their back office so they can focus all of their attention on what matters most: clients and agents.

In just five years, Side has grown to represent over $25 billion in annual sales volume across all partner companies, making it a top 10 real estate brokerage nationwide by home sales volume. Side now serves over 300 top-producing partner companies across California, Texas and Florida, and the company is expanding into several new states across the U.S.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are agent-owned. Named 2021 Inman Innovator Company of the Year, Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sideinc.com .

