IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Announces its Results for the First Quarter of the FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the first quarter of the FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tenant sales in shopping malls fell 10.7% in real terms in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to the same period of 2020, not affected by the pandemic. Portfolio occupancy stood at 90%. Office revenue fell 13.1%, and occupancy in A + and A buildings fell slightly to 79%. The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 2,064 million during the quarter, 36% lower than that observed in the same period of 2020, not affected by the closure of operations.
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 recorded a loss of ARS 1,801 million compared to a gain of ARS 20,275 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, mainly explained by negative results due to changes in the fair value of investment properties.
- During the quarter, the Company's Board of Directors approved a corporate reorganization process consisting of the merger by absorption between IRSA and the company, in which IRSA would absorb IRSA PC. The process is subject to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting that will be carried out in the coming months.
- As a subsequent event, we sold 3 floors of "261 Della Paolera" building with a surface area of 3,582 sqm for an approximate amount of USD 32 million.
Financial Highlights
Income Statement
09/30/2021
09/30/2020
Revenues from sales, leases and services
2,915
1,365
Consolidated Gross Profit
2,472
985
Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations
(3,868)
24,480
(Loss) / Profit for the Period
(1,801)
20,275
Attributable to:
IRSA CP's Shareholders
(1,709)
18,828
Non-Controlling interest
(92)
1,447
EPS (Basic)
(3.16)
34.79
EPS (Diluted)
(3.16)
34.79
Balance Sheet
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
Current Assets
23,173
24,756
Non-Current Assets
163,585
169,113
Total Assets
186,758
193,869
Current Liabilities
12,282
14,342
Non-Current Liabilities
91,022
94,274
Total Liabilities
103,304
108,616
Non-Controlling Interest
5,972
6,064
Shareholders' Equity
83,454
85,253
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales cordially invites you to participate in the IQ FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. US EST, 11:00 a.m. BA.
To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/83463226454?pwd=SGJtV2ZxaGJ2NllJUCtGbzNEVnRpZz09
Webinar ID: 834 6322 6454
Password: 680099
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762
Brasil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788
Estados Unidos de América: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
Investor Relations Department
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@irsacp.com.ar
https://www.irsacp.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on Twitter @irsacpir
