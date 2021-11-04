Avocados From Mexico Confirms It's Good to be Back in the Big Game in 2022

The Brand will Show Up Like Never Before, Taking the Produce Powerhouse Brand to The Next Level

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After sitting on the sidelines for the Big Game in 2021, Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the number one selling brand of avocados in the United States, has announced its official return in February 2022. The beloved brand, which has previously had six Big Game television advertising campaigns, will produce a 30-second spot on advertising's biggest night and execute a 360 integrated campaign to support the number one consumption period for avocados.

In fact, with nearly 2.5 billion avocados imported from Mexico every year (that's a lotta guac), the Big Game remains the number one occasion for avocados and guacamole.1 And, during the Big Game weekend, AFM is responsible for 95% of avocado sales in the United States.2

"The Big Game has always been an effective way for us to connect with avocado obsessed consumers. Not only did we first introduce our brand seven years ago at the Big Game, but we've innovated year after year to continue to engage and excite avocado fans," said AFM President and CEO, Alvaro Luque. "We took the last year to build on that success, but create something totally different. We're getting ready to launch the most sales-effective campaign we've ever created, integrating shopper, digital and the brand like never before."

Along with a highly visible TV ad and breakthrough digital execution, the integrated campaign will include a national shopper program featuring former New Orleans star quarterback and football legend, Drew Brees, to get fans ready for the ultimate "Guac Zone."

In just seven years, AFM has doubled the volume of Mexican avocados imported to the U.S.,2 more than doubled the brand preference during the same time period, and the brand is on track to continue this impact.3 This year's decision to return to the Big Game comes as AFM announces some big, bold brand updates, alongside a digital overhaul of the brand look and feel with a refreshed brand logo and even a new avocado color.

With recognizable brand assets such as the memorable jingle, "Avocados From Mexico" – AFM has now added "Always Good" to their logo and revamped their look. The brand even created their very own color – avocado glow! A feast for the eyes, it's the unique yellow-green gradient color you find when you open a perfectly ripe avocado.

Acknowledging the triple threat the brand represents, AFM will now showcase how they are "Always Good." There are few (if any) other foods that can combine great taste, nutrition (good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals) and fun times like avocados do.

"I'm proud of the brand we've built from the ground up – a highly visible brand in a brandless category," said Luque. "This next 'Always Good' evolution will allow us to take the brand even farther – driving even more innovation, more digital focus and more ways to truly connect with consumers hearts and minds, because AFM really does spark good times all the time."

AFM's previous Big Game campaigns were not only the first in the industry but have won multiple accolades and media recognition for their unprecedented performance, particularly in the digital world. AFM is the only Big Game advertiser to hold the number one (2018) or two spots in the "Best Super Bowl Digital Campaigns" based on the Merkle Report, for five consecutive years. 4 And, over the past six years, AFM's Big Game spots have generated a staggering 41.6 billion brand impressions.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

