Anthem Inc., Heart of America and iHeartMedia Increase Healthy Food Access at Schools Construction of on-campus produce gardens and permanent food pantries to aid in alleviating food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem, Inc. and iHeartMedia announced today the unveiling of three newly renovated food access spaces in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City schools. Today's announcement follows the launch of the initiative in September aimed at combatting food insecurity.

As part of Heart of America's mission to transform spaces in under-resourced schools, each customized space was built with a team of designers, school renovation experts and food access specialists, and are now permanent resources to help alleviate food insecurity in their local communities.

Starting this month, Anthem, iHeartMedia and Heart of America will officially unveil each of the transformation projects alongside local Anthem employee volunteers, community leaders and partner organizations. Details on the customized school transformation projects in each city include:

Los Angeles ( November 18 th ) – Manual Arts High School : renovation of an on-campus produce garden that will help provide fresh fruits and vegetables to students and their families

Atlanta ( November 17 th ) – College Park Elementary School: development of a food pantry, where students and families will have access to fresh and shelf-stable meals

New York City ( November 9 th) – P.S. 398 Walter Weaver Elementary School: transformation of a school space into a food pantry, including a completely renovated kitchen

"Heart of America is excited that collectively, with Anthem and iHeart, we have brought the schools' visions to life to address food insecurity for their students and families," said Jill Hardy Heath, President & CEO of Heart of America. "This work underscores the importance of designing schools with spaces that address the unique needs of the communities they're in. Through this partnership, these three schools across the country will have access to healthy food through gardens and food pantries that will impact students for generations to come."

"Anthem is pleased to work with Heart of America and iHeartMedia on innovative approaches to transform the spaces on these campuses where students will not only have access to healthy food but also, learn skills that will help them lead healthier lives," said Shantanu Agrawal, MD, Chief Health Officer at Anthem, Inc. "Partnerships like these are a testament to what we can achieve together to advance equity and improve the health of our communities."

"iHeartMedia joined this collaboration alongside Heart of America and Anthem because we believe in being a companion to our community," said Hartley Adkins, President for iHeartMedia Markets Group. "As the national media partner behind this initiative, we're proud to do as much as possible to raise awareness around addressing food insecurity in our communities."

Heart of America has led in addressing education inequity across the United States for nearly 25 years by delivering high-quality resources and engaging spaces to underserved students and campuses. Since its inception, Heart of America has rebuilt and revitalized nearly 800 spaces including school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, college and career centers, tech labs and many more education spaces across North America.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 45 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

About the Heart of America Foundation

Heart of America provides high-quality resources and transforms spaces in under-resourced schools, helping to close the gap in education spending by creating modern learning environments that are essential for children to reach their potential in a rapidly changing world. Through a six-step process that prioritizes listening and learning before taking action, HOA designs and transforms spaces, and builds partnerships, ensuring true collaboration and long-term sustainability. Heart of America has served more than two million students in need by distributing more than four million books, investing $4.5 million in technology, and transforming nearly 800 school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, college and career centers, tech labs, and many more educational spaces in historically-marginalized communities across North America.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

