Criteo To Present At The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference On November 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced that Megan Clarken, CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1:15 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice.

