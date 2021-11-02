Las Vegas Based Chocolatier Hopes to Create Moments Full of Comfort and Renewed Wonder with New Holiday Chocolates

With Family And Friends Set To Reunite This Holiday Season, Ethel M® Chocolates Provides A Sweet Way To Celebrate In Style

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ethel M® Chocolates announced the release of the Ethel M Chocolates 2021 Holiday Catalog, providing sweeter moments this holiday season as friends and families return to familiar traditions.

Ethel M Chocolates Announces 2021 Holiday Product Catalog to Release November 5th.

Ethel M Chocolates Holiday chocolates will launch online on Friday, November 5, and features an array of seasonal treats, including timeless Classic Collections, exclusive Design-Your-Own chocolate options, select Holiday Hosting items and more, providing elegant gifts during this time of giving.

For 40 years, Ethel M Chocolates have been made fresh daily in Nevada using only the finest ingredients with no artificial preservatives and are the perfect stocking stuffer, gift to give the holiday host with the most, or just to share special moments with friends and family as you enjoy holiday traditions.

If you are looking for a unique gift to spread joy to loved ones near or far, the Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Catalog has something for you. Popular holiday favorites this year include:

CENTERPIECE COLLECTION: Joy to the world of whoever unwraps this gorgeous luxury box filled with an assortment of fresh-crafted Ethel M Chocolate favorites. The Centerpiece Collection is the unique gift to take to the host or hostess of your holiday party.

5-PIECE HOLIDAY CLASSICS: From creamy caramels, holiday fudge, holiday favorites and classic samplers, the 5-piece festive gift is the fun gift topper or stocking stuffer.

PEPPERMINT BARK: Ethel M Chocolates peppermint bark is made from premium white and dark chocolate mixed with crushed peppermint and packaged in a beautiful holiday package complete with a bow.

DESIGN-YOUR-OWN ASSORTMENT: Our Design-Your-Own gift boxes and keepsake holiday tins are the perfect way to create a custom gift for everyone on your list. Our keepsake Cactus and Evergreen tins range from 16 to 32 pieces of hand-picked chocolates.

ONLINE CHOCOLATE TASTING EXPERIENCE: Our online Chocolate Tasting Experience is a fun way to host your friends, family or co-workers over a shared love of chocolate – all without leaving home. You pick the chocolates, and we do the rest! More information can be found at Our online Chocolate Tasting Experience is a fun way to host your friends, family or co-workers over a shared love of chocolate – all without leaving home. You pick the chocolates, and we do the rest! More information can be found at EthelM.com/timelesstastings

"The holidays are looking a little brighter this year, and it is our hope that our chocolates will allow families to create moments full of comfort and renewed wonder," said Lisa Vannerson, Marketing & PR Manager, Ethel M Chocolates. "Family is at the heart of what we do, and we cherish the opportunity for families to reunite at home and to add to their celebrations with loved ones with our premium chocolates."

The exclusive 2021 Holiday Catalog can be viewed and ordered online at EthelM.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-438-4356 beginning on Friday, November 5.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the flagship store, factory and cactus garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and McCarran Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit www.EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating authentic chocolates with no artificial preservatives. 2021 marks the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrates its continued efforts to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Ethel M Chocolates Centerpiece Collection, A Luxury Box Filled with an Assortment of Fresh-Crafted Ethel M Chocolates Favorites.

Ethel M Chocolates Limited-Edition Creamy Caramels Festive Gift Set.

Ethel M Chocolates Classic Collection Available In a Copper Box or Keepsake Holiday Tin Ranging from 16 to 32 Pieces Per Box.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley