Embrace Pet Insurance Named One of Best Pet Insurers in the Nation Northeast Ohio Company Receives Multiple Awards for its Leadership with Both Customers and Employees

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing peace of mind to pet parents is the number one priority at Embrace Pet Insurance, a large employer in Northeast Ohio and a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace's commitment to its customers is receiving national attention, with the company recently awarded the top spot for pet insurance on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Embrace Pet Insurance)

"As Embracers, we're constantly striving for higher levels of openness and honesty, client fixation, innovation, and personal responsibility. We're passionate about it," says Brian Macias, president, Embrace Pet Insurance. "We seek to offer, and continuously improve, the best-in-class insurance experience so that no pet parent ever has to choose between the best healthcare for their pet and what they can afford. It's an incredible affirmation to be ranked so favorably, resulting in this recognition from Forbes."

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of over 16,000 U.S. citizens with at least one insurance policy. The survey considered customers' overall recommendation, their general satisfaction, and five sub-dimensions: financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio. A loyalty score was calculated based on a series of questions about the customers likeliness to keep their insurance policy under different circumstances, and the total length of time that consumers have held policies with the same insurer.

Out of some 4,200 insurance companies that offer either property and casualty coverage, life and annuity coverage or health insurance, only 90 were awarded – with Embrace being one of them.

Embrace Earns Eight Additional Recognitions in 2021

Not only does Embrace offer a superior experience for pet parents, the company also is committed to fostering an incredibly vibrant workplace culture. The company has been recognized nearly 20 times as an outstanding workplace, most recently receiving a Great Place to Work Certification™ in October 2021.

The Great Place to Work designation is a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Embrace. It's awarded by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"When team members feel important, appreciated, and valued for who they are, they'll extend that experience to others, from their coworkers to their customers," adds Macias. "We're honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified, with 91 percent of our employees saying Embrace is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company*. From offering our team members the balance and flexibility they need, to creating a community where we show genuine care for others, we look forward to continuing to make Embrace one of the best places to work in the country."

In addition to the Great Place to Work designation, Embrace also recently won six national 2021 Culture Excellence awards from Top Workplaces, a premier employer recognition program, including awards for its outstanding employee value proposition, formal training, top managers, work life flexibility, employee well-being and professional development. The company has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by The Plain Dealer seven times.

"I'm incredibly proud of the culture we've created and the exceptional experience we provide to pet parents and the animals they love," notes Macias. "We look forward to the continued growth and success of our organization as we identify even more ways to serve our team members and provide peace of mind to pet parents."

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, please visit embracepetinsurance.com.

*According to Embrace employee survey responses as part of the Great Place to Work certification process

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance