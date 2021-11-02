CyberRes Announces Voltage SecureData Services, Delivering Its Patented, Privacy-enabling Technologies Cloud-native

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, today announced the release of Voltage SecureData Services, a cloud-native data protection offering that enables the deployment of data security solutions within business applications in the cloud. Voltage, a pioneer of patented technologies for protecting high-value data across multi-cloud and on premises environments, will now deliver data privacy and protection as cloud-native services in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

This introduction is the latest in an ongoing series of new CyberRes Voltage product introductions for better helping customers accelerate their time-to-value in cloud ecosystems. Also addressing the need to solve regulatory challenges by default in auto-scaling variable workloads, Voltage SecureData Services offers data privacy with format-preserving field-level data protection for sensitive data in use in cloud-native applications. Voltage fully supports the dynamic scaling, cost-reduction, and increased efficiencies of cloud workloads with data protection built-in.

As workloads are rapidly shifting to the cloud and companies increasingly see the need to push security solutions nearer to—or even embedded within—their applications, the privacy-enabling technologies in Voltage SecureData can be deployed as needed on-premises, cloud-native, or in hybrid environments. Additionally, the offering includes leading pseudonymization and anonymization of sensitive personal data, including personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), payment card industry (PCI) data, and more, with its Tokenization, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE) and Format-Preserving Hashing (FPH).

"While all enterprises are cloud-bound, we're seeing more organizations make the strategic decision to be cloud-first or cloud-only. Therefore, it is imperative that security solutions are also cloud-native, and can be deployed, scaled, and managed like any business application in the cloud," said Sid Dutta, CyberRes Senior Manager, Product Management, Voltage Data Privacy and Protection. "Innovative Voltage privacy-enabling technologies are fast to deploy and offer the dynamic scaling and increased resilience inherent to cloud-native architecture and are well-suited to dynamic public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, a critical technical measure to support and maintain privacy compliance."

The microservices-based architecture of Voltage SecureData Services benefits enterprise customers with automated deployments, elasticity, resilience, and operational savings. On top of its unique stateless key management, Voltage SecureData Services enables customers to securely implement key management in any of the major clouds while still maintaining control of keys if desired. In addition, the offering includes the ability to leverage various key management processes and best practices such as Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) and Bring Your Own Key Management System (BYOKMS), to exercise the data control and separation of duties required by the most highly regulated industries, such as Financial Services.

Voltage SecureData helps organizations strengthen their cyber resilience by providing an end-to-end data-centric approach to enterprise data pro­tection. Voltage SecureData has been rapidly expanding its cloud capabilities to enable enterprises to keep their data persistently protected while in transit, at rest, and in use, including while moving from on-premises to the cloud, leveraging a robust, enterprise-grade, industry-standard data-centric protection solution. Information protected by Voltage SecureData is in compliance with PCI DSS, CCPA, HIPAA, GLBA, and other state, national, and global data privacy regulations, including GDPR.

Voltage SecureData Services is available today to customers worldwide for purchase.

