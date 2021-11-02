Bio-Process Systems Alliance Announces Board Members for 2022/2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international industry association of the single-use bio-processing industry, is pleased to announce the election of Board of Directors members who will serve two-year terms in leadership roles through December 31, 2023.

"With this election cycle we're pleased to welcome back three members of our leadership team for new terms, as well as two re-elected at-large Directors, and two new Directors," said Kevin Ott, BPSA Executive Director.

"As a unified Board, they represent a highly diverse leadership team that continues to work on issues of importance to the entire value chain of the single-use bio-processing industry, including resin suppliers, component manufacturers, systems integrators, auxiliary service and equipment suppliers and users," Ott said. "This diversity is the historic strength of BPSA, and that tradition continues with our 2022/2023 slate of Board members."

Executive Board officers for 2022-2023 are:

BPSA Treasurer: Eric Isberg , Savillex

Corporate Secretary: Janmeet Anant , Millipore Sigma

Scientific Advisory Board Chair: Kirsten Strahlendorf , Sanofi Pasteur

Board of Directors members for 2022-2023 are:

Mukta Acharya , Thermo Fisher Scientific

Anna Maria Bertasa, Solvay Specialty Polymers

Todd Kapp , Entegris, Inc.

David Radspinner , ILC Dover

Continuing roles on the Executive Board through 2022 are:

Chair: Jeff Carter , Cytiva

First Vice-Chair: Mark Petrich , Krystal Biotech

Second Vice-Chair: Joseph St. Laurent , Chemic Laboratories, Inc.

Board of Directors members continuing through 2022 are:

Todd Andrews , CPC

Ralph Daumke , FILTROX AG

Patrick Evrard , Pall Corporation

Scott Herskovitz , Qosina Corporation

Charlotte Masy , GSK Vaccines

Ravi Narayanan , Nordson Medical

Robert Sassa , W.L. Gore & Associates

Mark Sitcoske, High Purity New England

Elisabeth Vachette , Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Both the Board and Executive Board hold bi-monthly virtual meetings. BPSA currently has 68 corporate members and is the primary trade association for the single-use industry. Headquartered in Washington, DC, BPSA has represented the full value-chain of single-use interests since 2005.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliated organization of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), was formed in 2005 as an industry-led corporate member industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, sharing of best practices, development of consensus guides and business-to-business networking opportunities among its member company employees. For more information, visit www.bpsalliance.org, or contact Executive Director Kevin Ott at kott@socma.org.

SOURCE Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)