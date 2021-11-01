Quantbiome Announces Thryve Rebrand to Ombre, Raises $3 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Ombre (ombrelab.com, previously known as Thryve), a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests, probiotic subscriptions, lifestyle, and diet recommendations, announces their rebrand, Seed funding, and new leadership.

Ombre is leading the future of personalized self-care by merging science and wellness into an individualized experience.

Ombre has evolved to a new name and reimagined brand identity that reflects the science of the quantified self. Additionally, Ombre has raised a $3 Million Seed Round funding from investors, including lead investor PivotNorth Capital, with participation from Trail Mix Ventures, Shanda Group, Unilever Ventures, Social Starts' fund Joyance Partners, and Unpopular Ventures. This Seed round brings the company's total funds raised to $9.5 Million.

Ombre is led by new CEO Elise Contarsy, a consumer product branding and merchandising expert who previously held executive leadership roles at Bonnier Consumer Products, Meredith Corporation, Bed Bath & Beyond, Martha Stewart Living and Calvin Klein Home. Additional strategic hires include new Chief Product Officer Piotr Kuczynski, VP B2B Business Development Michael Preininger, and Merchandise Operations Manager Liza Wallace.

Positioned for growth, building on the trusted DNA analysis process that the company has used since its inception in 2019, Ombre's evolution will include improvements to their products, supply chain, and services, including their home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience. Ombre CEO Elise Contarsy shared, "We believe the future of self-care is built around the concept of the quantified self. Every individual's microbiome is unique, and we see ongoing consumer interest in knowing how to use their individual bioinformatics to take actions that improve their well-being."

The growth of the probiotics market reflects consumers' increasing focus on their wellness and understanding of the microbiome's influence on their overall health. The global OTC probiotic supplements industry is expected to reach a market size of $80 billion by 2027.

"Our new proprietary probiotic formulations contain clinically-supported strains proven to target specific symptoms, as well as general health," shared Kimberly Griffith, MS HNFM, CNS, Microbiome Specialist at Ombre. "In modulating the gut biome with researched backed strains, our probiotic design targets microbial imbalances while encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria that contribute to overall health."

"Ombre has excellent unit economics with the ability to upsell test takers to probiotic subscribers," shared Tim Connors, Founder at PivotNorth Capital. "We see a significant upside as the business is relaunched with a new trademark, supply chain improvements, and demonstrated consumer demand for probiotic products."

About Ombre

Ombre is leading the future of personalized self-care by merging science and wellness into an individualized experience. Since 2019, Ombre has helped customers gain control over their health and well-being by better understanding their unique gut microbiome and the factors that can help or hurt it. Ombre's easy home tests give consumers a quantified view of their unique microbiome. Supported by lifestyle and diet recommendations, Ombre helps individuals make informed decisions about the probiotics they take. For more information, visit ombrelab.com

