Eurotech Recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms

AMARO (UD), Italy, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a trusted supplier in integrated hardware and software to enable Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, is honored to announce to have been included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms report.[1]

(PRNewsfoto/Eurotech SPA)

Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. The report has evaluated 18 companies based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. The report states, "Industrial IoT platform-based solutions continue to evolve and support IT/OT integration. Applications and software engineering leaders in industrial enterprises must help their businesses select IIoT platforms by balancing their short-term and long-term capabilities and potential".

"We are extremely proud of our Everyware IoT offering, providing the easy Edge management and built-in cybersecurity that the market demands. We believe that this is why Eurotech has made it to the Magic Quadrant report for the third time in a row," stated Paul Chawla, Eurotech CEO.

"We appreciate our inclusion in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for IIoT platforms report, which we believe validates our ability to support customers with a solid IIoT architecture and offering, providing safe and easy-to-use tools to collect, aggregate, manage and integrate asset data at scalem" commented Robert Andres, Eurotech CSO.

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms", Alfonso Velosa, et al, 18 October 2021.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers created also for AI applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674347/Eurotech_Logo.jpg

