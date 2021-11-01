Empowering Patients To Manage Their Chronic Conditions With The Establishment Of The Scientific Advisory Board By Healint Renowned clinical thought leaders to support Healint's rapid expansion in decentralized clinical trial and real-world evidence studies that address patients' needs

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healint has announced the establishment of their Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising an international team of clinician-scientists who are recognised for their achievements in the fields of chronic central nervous system (CNS) and autoimmune conditions.

Healint leverages on innovative techniques in software, data science and user experience design to empower people to manage their chronic conditions and diseases. Chaired by Prof. David Dodick, the SAB mandate is to guide Healint in tackling the pertinent central nervous systems (CNS) issues across the globe and reshape clinical care. The SAB will advise Healint moving forward for initiatives like putting the power of technology in the patient's hands with Migraine Buddy research proposals and seeking their expertise to value-add patient-facing content from Healint.

"I am honoured to engage and learn from an incredibly experienced group of neurologists to help advance the biopharmaceutical industry and improve the conditions of people living with chronic pain diseases. Healint aspires to be the premier virtual clinical trial platform for migraine, other CNS conditions, and autoimmune conditions. Our board members have led large-scale longitudinal clinical studies in the US and Europe. They are key opinion leaders who have helped craft many of the clinical guidelines at the top CNS clinical associations. With them, we can expand our global outreach to empower people to manage their chronic conditions," shared Mr François Cadiou, CEO & founder of Healint.

Healint advisory board members include:

Prof. David Dodick is the Director of the Headache Program at Mayo Clinic in Arizona . He is a Professor of Neurology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and has authored more than 380 peer-reviewed publications and 10 books.



Prof. Dodick is the Chair of the American Migraine Foundation, American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Program Concussion Committee, Co-Director of the American Registry of Migraine Research, Chair International Registry for Migraine Research, Chair International Headache Society Global Patient Advocacy Coalition, Immediate Past-President of the International Headache Society, former Editor-in-Chief of Cephalalgia, and Past-President of the American Headache Society.





Prof. Peter Goadsby is one of the world's leading neurologists in the field of headache and migraine, and was awarded the top Brain Prize in recognition of his pioneering migraine research. He is NIHR Clinical Research Network National Specialty Lead for Neurological Disorders, and the Director of the NIHR King's Clinical Research Facility.



Prof. Goadsby's seminal work in identifying the role of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) in migraine has spurred a new generation of preventive and abortive medication targeting CGRP that have been life-changing for patients who suffer from daily or weekly migraine-related headaches.





Prof. Richard Lipton is the Director of the Montefiore Headache Center as well as the Edwin S. Lowe Professor and Vice Chair of Neurology, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. In addition to migraine research, he is also a specialist in cognitive ageing and dementia.



Prof. Lipton has published extensively on the diagnosis, epidemiology, risk factors, and treatment of headache. He is the Principal Investigator of the Einstein Aging Study, a unprecedented longitudinal study started in 1993 that involves intensive data collection (i.e., daily diaries delivered on electronic tablets) about daily experiences. Prof. Lipton also led the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study, cross-sectional and longitudinal internet study characterize the course of episodic migraine (EM) and chronic migraine (CM) that involved 489,537 invitees.





Prof. Hans-Christoph Diener is Senior Professor of Clinical Neurosciences at the Department of Neurology and Director of the Essen Headache Centre at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany . He chairs the German Headache Consortium and the German Stroke Data Bank. He is the Past President of the German Neurological Society, European Headache Federation and International Headache Society.



Prof. Diener has authored or coauthored 855 articles in peer reviewed journals, 310 invited reviews, and 3332 book chapters, and served as the editor or author of 77 books.





Prof. Messoud Ashina is Professor of Neurology in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen Denmark. He is Director of the Human Migraine Research Unit at the Danish Headache Centre and Department of Neurology, Righospitalet Glostrup. Professor Ashina has been actively involved in headache research since 1995.





Prof. Mi Ji Lee is Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology at the Sungkyunkwan University in Korea. She is trained in Mayo Clinic and is an associate academic director of Korean Headache Society. She has been actively performing research on headache disorders.

About Healint

Healint is the leading maker of healthcare technology that helps over one billion people who suffer from chronic conditions and is the developer of Migraine Buddy, the world's largest disease monitoring platform for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

With more than 3 million registered users and 300 million migraine days tracked on the platform, Migraine Buddy is the most popular condition-specific app in the world and a Top 10 medical app in the USA and Europe. Healint collaborates with the world's leading scientists to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and lives of patients suffering from multiple neurological conditions. Leveraging the latest innovations in software, data science and user experience design, Healint puts healthcare in the hands of patients and empowers them to be active participants in the discovery of new treatments.

