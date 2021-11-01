Davis & Young Prepares to Celebrate a Century of Service

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1922 by two law school classmates, the law firm of Davis & Young has and continues to provide the highest quality legal representation to individuals and businesses throughout the region and nation.

From its founders, Rees H. Davis, Sr. and Fred J. Young to George Lutjen and Marty Murphy to the 21st Century leaders, Thomas W. Wright and Dennis R. Fogarty, their combined efforts have earned the firm a well-deserved reputation for excellence and have distinguished the practice as a worthy legal enterprise that has contributed greatly to the well-being of greater Cleveland and its surrounding communities for 100 years.

We are excited as we prepare to celebrate 100 years of excellence achieved through our driving principles of integrity, tradition and responsiveness. We thank our many clients, friends and colleagues within the legal community who have been part of our journey. We look forward to building new relationships and new opportunities as the 100th anniversary draws near and beyond. Please join us on our website www.davisyoung.com and follow us on Facebook as we prepare a year-long celebration with historical trivia and other fun facts that capture the first 100 years of Davis & Young.

Davis & Young provides high quality legal representation to the insurance industry and business community, as well as private institutions and individuals. Many of our insurance clients operate on a regional and national level.

Our lawyers handle a variety of issues that include business law, construction law, general liability, insurance law, labor and employment, professional liability, and specialized litigation. They will give you the personal and specific attention your legal matter requires.

For more information, please visit www.davisyoung.com or call (216) 348-1700.

Thomas W. Wright, Esq.

twright@davisyoung.com

(216) 377-2706



Dennis R. Fogarty, Esq.

dfogarty@davisyoung.com

(216) 377-2711

