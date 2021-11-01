Agency Veteran Joins Valtech New York as Executive Creative Director Seth Jablon will lead the growing New York office's Design and Experience Teams

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global company focused on customer experience transformation, announced today that award winning design leader Seth Jablon will be the company's first Vice President, Executive Creative Director for Valtech in North America. Seth brings more than fifteen years of experience leading a wide range of engagements spanning product and service design, brand identity, campaign storytelling and brand activations.

Seth Jablon, Vice President, Executive Creative Director, Valtech North America

"Valtech's expertise bridging the physical/digital in retail and theme park environments is what really excited me," explained Seth Jablon, Vice President, Executive Creative Director New York for Valtech. "There's a race to innovate the customer experience that's being fueled by the consumer and our fast-changing world, and Valtech is at the forefront."

An agency veteran, Seth has led teams at R/GA, TBWA\Chiat\Day, VSA Partners, DigitasLBi, and most recently at LiveArea where he served as the Group Creative Director of the New York office. Seth's work with some of the world's most well-known brands, including Nike, Google, Samsung, IBM, Spotify, Cole Haan, and Cadillac, has been recognized internationally, with accolades from Cannes Lions, ADC, D&AD, CLIO, and The One Show. At Valtech he will oversee the growing New York design and experience teams whose clients include Mandarin Oriental, Harry Winston, MAC Cosmetics, Samsung and Dolby.

In this newly formed role, Jabon will jointly report to David DeCheser Valtech's SVP, Executive Creative Director North America who joined in April after over a decade at R/GA, and to Jonathan Goldmacher SVP Managing Director of the New York office.

"Over the past two years our clients' focus on transformation have accelerated and become even more ambitious," said Jonathan Goldmacher, Senior Vice President, Valtech New York. "We are excited about bringing Seth's expertise in helping modern digital brands succeed in the twenty-first century to our roster of world-class clients."

About Valtech

Valtech is a global digital agency focused on business transformation. Valtech's network of more than 3,700 makers, thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 51 offices in 18 countries are experts in experience design, technology and marketing with a passion for addressing transformational business challenges.

Valtech helps clients such as L'Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, Toyota, easyJet and more to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with their consumers across digital and physical touch points, whilst optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

From discovery to optimization, clients trust Valtech to remove complexity and deliver innovative, frictionless solutions that close the experience gap between customer expectation and reality.

For more information, please visit www.valtech.com.

