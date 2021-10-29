Nonprofits take center stage at Neon One's Generosity Xchange

Best-in-class technology company for the social good sector charts the path forward with ideas that help nonprofits learn to grow their missions

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, whose mission is focused on enabling growing nonprofits through technology and relationship-driven donor insights, held their second annual user conference earlier this month. With over 6,500 nonprofit customers and over $14 billion transacted across its platform, the conference centered on growing organizations as well as thought leaders to help chart a new path forward on virtual learning experiences.

Generosity Xchange brought together nearly 1,000 nonprofit professionals to learn together about fundraising and technology trends impacting our industry. Featuring keynote speakers Noah Lyles, Imani Barbarin, and Denise Barreto, the event drew accolades from organizations of all sizes.

"I have been and forever will be gushing about Neon One is," said Miriam Leah Gamliel, Director at The Arts & Torah Association and winner of the event's Windfall Data sponsored Pecha Kucha pitch competition. "So philanthropic, caring, collaborative, and supportive to meaningful work in the world - just a true world leader in bringing the world to a better place."

A key part of the program was The Changemaker Awards, which celebrated the work of six nonprofit organizations. With over 500 applications received, this year's awards were the most competitive yet. Sponsored by Neon One partner Harbor Compliance, the ceremony announced the following winners:

Own The Solution Award : Star Legacy Foundation

Innovate Fearlessly Award : Health in Harmony

Make Good Happen Award : SocialWorks

Grow Together Award : National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Be Extraordinary Award : Veterans Yoga Project

Beacon of Change Award : Louis D. Brown Peace Institute

The conference helped facilitate 44 speakers, 33 sessions, 11 sponsors, & 50+ hours of on-demand content that covered everything from cryptocurrency to workflow automation. It also offered accessibility throughout, from American Sign Language interpreters for keynote speakers to free tickets for any nonprofit organization. Generosity Xchange also implemented a diversity, equity and inclusion conference planning framework that had been in development with Neon One partner McCord Consulting Group since May 2020.

The conference showcased the continued expansion of the powerful Neon One suite of products, including the debut of new donation forms for online giving for flagship product Neon CRM and the announcement of mobile payment wallets for digital giving.

The conference also helped springboard momentum for Neon One's Year End Giving Connections campaign, which aims to empower nonprofits with weekly tips and tricks to help maximize their fourth quarter giving. Organizations can also get early insights into Neon One's upcoming industry report on donor behavior by signing on the campaign's website.

"This has been a difficult time for nonprofit organizations and that is why we are so happy that hundreds of nonprofit professionals chose to spend their valuable time with our company in a virtual space." said Steve Kriter, Neon One CEO. "We look forward to planning next year's Generosity Xchange, which will aim to bring learning into a hybrid environment to offer both virtual and in-person learning."

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with unified tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. The team works hard to help social good organizations raise more money and build sustainable, long-term growth with software, services, and resources. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at https://neonone.com.

