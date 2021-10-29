DocGo Secures Multiple New Contracts to Expand its Services Nationwide Leading Mobile Health Services and Medical Transportation Provider Announces New Relationships, Increasing Access to High-Quality Healthcare in Markets Across the US

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a special purpose acquisition company, has secured multiple new contracts that will enable its services to reach a wider patient population. Expanding its presence in key markets across the country, DocGo is introducing additional services including Mobile Health for the residents of San Diego, CA and the homeless population in Delaware County, PA, monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for patients in Arizona, and COVID-19 testing at schools in Philadelphia and South Carolina.

With this impressive uptick in new business wins, DocGo will leverage its state-of-the-art Mobile Health logistics model to continue increasing access to high-quality and affordable healthcare.

"DocGo is pleased to secure these pivotal agreements that will enable us to continue transforming how healthcare is delivered across the country," said Stan Vashovsky, CEO of DocGo. "Bringing quality healthcare services directly to patients is the future of medicine ̶ as demand for Mobile Health services continues to expand, we expect to be at the forefront of this trend, while further driving our company's growth."

Established in 2015, New York-based DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and over 3,500+ expert healthcare professionals. The company employs highly trained CMAs, EMTs, paramedics, LPNs, RNs and APPs to deliver Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities and enterprise customers to unlock the full potential of telemedicine. DocGo's mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, gives patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment. The company's range of Mobile Health services includes rapid and pre-op testing, ultrasounds, wound care, cardiac and blood pressure monitoring, Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, physicals, oral and IV treatments, and more.

DocGo's partners include dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, multi-state hospital network Jefferson Health, headquartered in Philadelphia, and Colorado's UCHealth. Municipalities and other governmental entities such as New York's Department of Health and the City of Philadelphia, and companies like Carnival Corporation, partner with DocGo for integrated mobile medical services.

DocGo currently operates in 26 U.S. states and the UK and is licensed to operate in 29 states with 14 additional states pending. The company offers a continuum of care for patients with new innovations such as integrated telehealth and mobility systems which allow for greater coordination between providers at different stages of treatment or recovery from an injury or illness.

DocGo is the current operating trade name for Ambulnz, Inc. Upon consummation of the merger, the combined company will be renamed DocGo, Inc. For more information on DocGo, visit www.docgo.com .

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com .

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. Motion is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOTN." For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

