STAG Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

STAG Industrial Logo. (PRNewsFoto/STAG Industrial, Inc.)

"STAG showcased the rare ability to drive acquisition volume while maintaining pricing discipline," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This combined with continued internal growth resulted in exceptional Core FFO per share growth in the third quarter."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Reported $0.30 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.15 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020. Reported $48.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $22.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.





Achieved $0.53 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 15.2% compared to third quarter 2020 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.46 . Generated Core FFO of $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $70.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 24.6%.





Produced Cash NOI of $111.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $95.2 million .





Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $86.7 million .





Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $72.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 32.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $54.8 million .





Acquired 24 buildings in the third quarter of 2021, consisting of 4.0 million square feet, for $427.2 million , with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.3% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 5.7%.





Sold eight buildings in the third quarter of 2021, consisting of 711,050 square feet for $39.4 million , resulting in a net gain of $22.7 million .





Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.9% on the total portfolio and 96.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2021 .





Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.7 million square feet for the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 8.0% and 14.7%, respectively.





Experienced 55.7% Retention for 3.3 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.





Raised gross proceeds of $127.5 million of equity through the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program for the third quarter of 2021.





Subsequent to quarter end, on October 26, 2021 , closed a new $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, refinanced a $150 million unsecured term loan scheduled to mature in 2022, and improved pricing on $675 million of unsecured debt.





Subsequent to quarter end, on October 28, 2021 , closed the sale of a 350,326 square foot building located in Taunton, Massachusetts . The gross proceeds of $78.0 million represent a 3.1% cap rate.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

THIRD QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





Metrics

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)

























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$48,444

$22,386

116.4 %

$101,951

$102,021

(0.1) %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.30

$0.15

100.0 %

$0.64

$0.69

(7.2) %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.30

$0.15

100.0 %

$0.63

$0.69

(8.7) %

Cash NOI

$111,134

$95,169

16.8 %

$323,580

$285,520

13.3 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$89,205

$86,668

2.9 %

$267,585

$258,812

3.4 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$100,467

$87,268

15.1 %

$293,947

$258,539

13.7 %

Core FFO

$88,138

$70,741

24.6 %

$254,236

$213,156

19.3 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.53

$0.47

12.8 %

$1.56

$1.41

10.6 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.53

$0.46

15.2 %

$1.55

$1.40

10.7 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$72,394

$54,813

32.1 %

$219,611

$179,793

22.1 %

(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 81.6% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2021.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 24 buildings for $427.2 million with an Occupancy Rate of 80.1% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

THIRD QUARTER 2021 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY Market Date Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price ($000s) W.A. Lease Term (Years) Cash Capitalization Rate Straight-Line Capitalization Rate Chicago, IL 7/19/2021 109,355 2 $13,341 9.5



Chicago, IL 7/20/2021 207,223 1 23,345 4.6



Columbia, SC 7/27/2021 194,290 1 14,546 3.6



South Bay/San Jose, CA 8/9/2021 75,954 1 26,820 10.4



Columbus, OH 8/19/2021 814,265 2 75,422 4.4



Salt Lake City, UT 8/19/2021 177,071 1 35,141 20.0



Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 8/23/2021 209,461 1 15,317 6.9



Indianapolis, IN 8/26/2021 78,600 1 5,707 8.9



Birmingham, AL 8/26/2021 595,176 1 36,850 3.4



Sacramento, CA 8/30/2021 114,597 1 15,388 5.9



Chicago, IL 9/2/2021 95,482 1 11,799 —



Chicago, IL 9/16/2021 506,096 4 50,661 3.9



Milwaukee/Madison, WI 9/16/2021 157,438 1 13,650 1.2



Denver, CO 9/24/2021 195,674 2 39,136 —



Milwaukee/Madison, WI 9/28/2021 156,482 1 10,807 4.7



Chicago, IL 9/29/2021 110,035 1 10,585 10.0



Boston, MA 9/29/2021 247,056 2 28,704 3.7



Total / weighted average

4,044,255 24 $427,219 5.0 5.3% 5.7%

The chart below details the 2021 acquisition activity and Pipeline through October 28, 2021:

2021 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL

Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price ($000s) W.A. Lease Term (Years) Cash Capitalization Rate Straight-Line Capitalization Rate Q1 1,252,323 6 $100,228 7.9 6.0% 6.4% Q2 1,349,267 9 126,721 6.8 5.7% 6.2% Q3 4,044,255 24 427,219 5.0 5.3% 5.7% Total / weighted average 6,645,845 39 $654,168 5.9 5.5% 5.9%













As of October 28, 2021











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 869,361 9 $103.3 million



















Pipeline 35.5 million 190 $3.7 billion







The chart below details the 2021 disposition activity through October 28, 2021:

2021 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 483,586 4 $25,208 Q2 444,663 2 16,400 Q3 711,050 8 39,364 Total 1,639,299 14 $80,972







As of October 28, 2021





Subsequent to quarter-end dispositions 350,326 1 $78.0 million

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2021:

THIRD QUARTER 2021 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square Feet W.A. Lease Term (Years) Cash Base Rent $/SF SL Base Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant Improvements $/SF Cash Rent Change SL Rent Change Retention

New Leases 1,859,045 4.4 $4.26 $4.39 $1.18 $1.15 8.4% 12.9%



Renewal Leases 1,818,720 4.9 $5.10 $5.24 $0.93 $0.71 7.7% 16.2% 55.7%

Total / weighted average 3,677,765 4.6 $4.68 $4.81 $1.06 $0.94 8.0% 14.7%





The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

2021 YEAR TO DATE OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square Feet W.A. Lease Term (Years) Cash Base Rent $/SF SL Base Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant Improvements $/SF Cash Rent Change SL Rent Change Retention

New Leases 3,327,309 5.6 $4.19 $4.36 $1.34 $0.96 8.0% 13.9%



Renewal Leases 6,803,405 5.5 $4.50 $4.69 $0.68 $0.59 8.6% 16.7% 76.2%

Total / weighted average 10,130,714 5.6 $4.40 $4.58 $0.89 $0.71 8.4% 15.8%





Additionally, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, leases commenced totaling 0 and 139,064 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

Capital Markets Activity

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

2021 ATM ACTIVITY Equity (1) Shares Issued Price per Share (Weighted Avg) Gross Proceeds ($000s) Net Proceeds ($000s)

Q1 680,276 $32.35 $22,005 $21,785

Q2 1,208,014 $34.95 $42,221 $41,799

Q3 3,221,712 $39.59 $127,541 $126,390

Total / weighted average 5,110,002 $37.53 $191,766 $189,974

(1) Excludes ATM issuances on a forward basis that were settled during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which are discussed below.

On September 28, 2021, the Company issued $325 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.82% as of the issuance date. The transaction consists of $275 million of 2.80% notes with a ten-year term maturing on September 29, 2031, and $50 million of 2.95% notes with a twelve-year term maturing on September 28, 2033.

On September 29, 2021, the Company settled the remaining net proceeds of $48.4 million related to the forward ATM program offering completed on April 5, 2021.

On September 29, 2021, the Company settled the remaining net proceeds of $133.8 million related to the public offering completed on November 16, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.8x and Liquidity was $739.9 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 26, 2021, the Company refinanced its Unsecured Credit Facility. The transaction included extending the maturity date and reducing the borrowing costs of the revolver. The refinanced facility matures on October 24, 2025, with two six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions. The refinanced facility bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 0.775% based on the Company's current leverage level and debt rating. This is a reduction in pricing of 12.5 basis points compared to the Company's previous unsecured revolving facility.

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 26, 2021, the Company refinanced a $150 million unsecured term loan that was set to mature in March 2022. The refinanced term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 0.85%, a reduction in pricing of 15 basis points compared to the previous term loan, and now matures on March 15, 2027. The Company entered into interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate of the new term loan at 2.15% as of April 1, 2022 through March 15, 2027.

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 26, 2021, the Company improved pricing on its $175 million unsecured term loan E, $200 million unsecured term loan F, and $300 million unsecured term loan G. The term loans now bear a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 0.85%, a reduction in pricing of 15 basis points compared to the previous pricing, with no change to maturities.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers, (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13723743.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, or by clicking on the following link:

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package with additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 560,434



$ 492,783

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $582,202 and $495,348, respectively 3,923,301



3,532,608

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $266,737 and $258,005, respectively 508,314



499,802

Total rental property, net 4,992,049



4,525,193

Cash and cash equivalents 42,001



15,666

Restricted cash 4,172



4,673

Tenant accounts receivable 88,023



77,796

Prepaid expenses and other assets 63,340



43,471

Interest rate swaps 2,055



—

Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,382



25,403

Assets held for sale, net —



444

Total assets $ 5,216,022



$ 4,692,646

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 49,000



$ 107,000

Unsecured term loans, net 971,274



971,111

Unsecured notes, net 896,809



573,281

Mortgage notes, net 55,446



51,898

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 82,605



69,765

Interest rate swaps 25,230



40,656

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 32,408



27,844

Dividends and distributions payable 20,932



19,379

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $19,173 and $15,759, respectively 33,456



32,762

Operating lease liabilities 27,859



27,898

Total liabilities 2,195,019



1,921,594

Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,





Series C, -0- and 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —



75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 169,712,271 and 158,209,823 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,697



1,582

Additional paid-in capital 3,796,275



3,421,721

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (815,449)



(742,071)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,901)



(40,025)

Total stockholders' equity 2,959,622



2,716,207

Noncontrolling interest 61,381



54,845

Total equity 3,021,003



2,771,052

Total liabilities and equity $ 5,216,022



$ 4,692,646











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Rental income $ 140,277



$ 117,247



$ 411,907



$ 353,057

Other income 1,837



48



2,629



403

Total revenue 142,114



117,295



414,536



353,460

Expenses













Property 26,742



20,817



79,100



63,156

General and administrative 12,668



9,537



38,036



29,316

Depreciation and amortization 59,246



53,921



174,985



160,215

Loss on impairments —



3,172



—



3,172

Other expenses 821



436



2,184



1,500

Total expenses 99,477



87,883



294,305



257,359

Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 30



165



92



400

Interest expense (15,746)



(15,928)



(46,377)



(46,125)

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —



—



(679)



(834)

Gain on involuntary conversion —



1,500



—



2,157

Gain on the sales of rental property, net 22,662



9,060



35,047



56,864

Total other income (expense) 6,946



(5,203)



(11,917)



12,462

Net income $ 49,583



$ 24,209



$ 108,314



$ 108,563

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends 1,067



466



2,273



2,471

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 48,516



$ 23,743



$ 106,041



$ 106,092

Less: preferred stock dividends —



1,289



1,289



3,867

Less: redemption of preferred stock —



—



2,582



—

Less: amount allocated to participating securities 72



68



219



204

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 48,444



$ 22,386



$ 101,951



$ 102,021

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 162,652



148,997



160,288



148,412

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 163,462



149,905



160,869



148,865

Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.30



$ 0.15



$ 0.64



$ 0.69

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.30



$ 0.15



$ 0.63



$ 0.69



















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 49,583



$ 24,209



$ 108,314



$ 108,563

General and administrative 12,668



9,537



38,036



29,316

Transaction costs 110



23



189



82

Depreciation and amortization 59,246



53,921



174,985



160,215

Interest and other income (30)



(165)



(92)



(400)

Interest expense 15,746



15,928



46,377



46,125

Loss on impairments —



3,172



—



3,172

Gain on involuntary conversion —



(1,500)



—



(2,157)

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —



—



679



834

Other expenses 711



413



1,995



1,418

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (22,662)



(9,060)



(35,047)



(56,864)

Net operating income $ 115,372



$ 96,478



$ 335,436



$ 290,304

















Net operating income $ 115,372



$ 96,478



$ 335,436



$ 290,304

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,101)



(3,648)



(15,362)



(12,162)

Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net (360)



862



1,484



3,749

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 223



1,477



2,022



3,629

Cash net operating income $ 111,134



$ 95,169



$ 323,580



$ 285,520

















Cash net operating income $ 111,134













Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 1,416













Cash termination, solar and other income (2,306)













Run Rate Cash NOI $ 110,244





























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 115,372



$ 96,478



$ 335,436



$ 290,304

Less: NOI non-same-store properties (22,340)



(7,781)



(58,779)



(22,248)

Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (1,951)



348



(2,254)



(441)

Same Store NOI $ 91,081



$ 89,045



$ 274,403



$ 267,615

Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (2,494)



(3,207)



(8,874)



(11,596)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 618



830



2,056



2,793

Same Store Cash NOI $ 89,205



$ 86,668



$ 267,585



$ 258,812

















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 49,583



$ 24,209



$ 108,314



$ 108,563

Depreciation and amortization 59,246



53,921



174,985



160,215

Interest and other income (30)



(165)



(92)



(400)

Interest expense 15,746



15,928



46,377



46,125

Loss on impairments —



3,172



—



3,172

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (22,662)



(9,060)



(35,047)



(56,864)

EBITDAre $ 101,883



$ 88,005



$ 294,537



$ 260,811

















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 101,883



$ 88,005



$ 294,537



$ 260,811

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,912)



(3,534)



(14,643)



(11,919)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 223



1,477



2,022



3,629

Non-cash compensation expense 2,681



2,946



11,835



8,736

Termination, solar and other income, net (2,666)



(149)



(3,220)



(1,477)

Transaction costs 110



23



189



82

Severance costs 2,148



—



2,148



—

Non-recurring other expenses —



—



400



—

Gain on involuntary conversion —



(1,500)



—



(2,157)

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —



—



679



834

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 100,467



$ 87,268



$ 293,947



$ 258,539

















Adjusted EBITDAre $ 100,467













Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 1,416













Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre $ 101,883































RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 49,583



$ 24,209



$ 108,314



$ 108,563

Rental property depreciation and amortization 59,195



53,853



174,825



160,007

Loss on impairments —



3,172



—



3,172

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (22,662)



(9,060)



(35,047)



(56,864)

Funds from operations $ 86,116



$ 72,174



$ 248,092



$ 214,878

Preferred stock dividends —



(1,289)



(1,289)



(3,867)

Redemption of preferred stock —



—



(2,582)



—

Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (206)



(184)



(667)



(590)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 85,910



$ 70,701



$ 243,554



$ 210,421

















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 85,910



$ 70,701



$ 243,554



$ 210,421

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 223



1,477



2,022



3,629

Transaction costs 110



23



189



82

Non-recurring dead deal costs —



40



412



347

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —



—



679



834

Gain on involuntary conversion —



(1,500)



—



(2,157)

Redemption of preferred stock —



—



2,582



—

Retirement plan adoption (253)



—



2,650



—

Severance costs 2,148



—



2,148



—

Core funds from operations $ 88,138



$ 70,741



$ 254,236



$ 213,156

















Weighted average common shares and units













Weighted average common shares outstanding 162,652



148,997



160,288



148,412

Weighted average units outstanding 3,169



2,994



3,155



3,231

Weighted average common shares and units - basic 165,821



151,991



163,443



151,643

Dilutive shares 810



908



581



453

Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted 166,631



152,899



164,024



152,096

Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 1.56



$ 1.41

Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.53



$ 0.46



$ 1.55



$ 1.40

















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION













Core funds from operations $ 88,138



$ 70,741



$ 254,236



$ 213,156

Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 51



68



160



208

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,912)



(3,534)



(14,643)



(11,919)

Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net (360)



862



1,484



3,749

Recurring capital expenditures (1,842)



(502)



(2,105)



(973)

Non-recurring capital expenditures (5,004)



(8,848)



(13,821)



(19,048)

Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (760)



(349)



(2,395)



(3,712)

New lease commissions and tenant improvements (3,104)



(4,695)



(6,225)



(8,213)

Renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements (2,931)



(2,626)



(6,725)



(4,363)

Non-cash portion of interest expense 803



750



2,079



2,172

Non-cash compensation expense 2,934



2,946



9,185



8,736

Severance costs (1,619)



—



(1,619)



—

Cash available for distribution $ 72,394



$ 54,813



$ 219,611



$ 179,793



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as Recurring and Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, recurring and non-recurring capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes transaction costs, termination income, solar income, revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes transaction costs, amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, transaction costs, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items for upgrades or items that previously did not exist at a building or capital items which have a longer useful life, such as roof replacements. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company or capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants in lump sum and Acquisition Capital Expenditures are excluded.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items required to sustain existing systems and capital items which generally have a shorter useful life. Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company are excluded.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.